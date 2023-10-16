O'Jay Bostic’s New Book, “Running From Nothing: The Soldier Mentality,” is a Heartfelt and Stirring Tale About Facing Life Issues That Don't Dissipate Unless Addressed
Covington, GA, October 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author O'Jay Bostic, a father and veteran of the US Army who volunteers with local organizations doing the deeds that he feels are critical for America to grow as a nation, has completed his most recent book, “Running From Nothing: The Soldier Mentality”: a gripping story of the author’s life that follows him as he joins the armed forces, and attempts to make a difference in a child’s life that faces a similar living situation as the author did while growing up.
Bostic writes, “A young child that grew up in a dysfunctional household reflects on his life which began with a huge life crisis at four years old. His environment was filled with so many negative aspects that never sat well with him, but he had to push through a bad start to life. As the first child for two teen parents, there were many things that should have happened that didn't, but the right people were always around to assist this young man along his journey. He always knew that he would be someone in life even though he came from nothing and never backed down from that challenge.
“He viewed his childhood as a prison sentence that had a release date on the same day that he would graduate high school. Dealing with so many hectic situations was a challenge, but he never allowed the elements to deter him from the vision that he maintained. He dealt with the conditions to earn his diploma knowing everything from that point on would fall solely on him. As a product of a single-parent household that was never the best relationship, he adapted to the conditions by leaning heavily on himself knowing he desired to operate completely differently from most of the people that he had to deal with regularly. The chaos that he saw earlier in life was always motivation to become a better person. He took a chance by seeing what the US Army had to offer and gained life changing exposures. The structure and formalities were much easier to deal with compared to the pandemonium that he was forced to deal with at one point.
“While having lunch one day, he ran into a very interesting child that he would watch grow up. The child is dealing with a hectic environment as well which is the perfect opportunity for him to intervene since he didn't have a male figure that could. He didn't have anyone in his corner, but he could use those experiences to change the conditions for someone else. He made sure to share the valuable life experiences that came from several failures which are the best teachers that a person can have. Honestly, there are no failures or losses in life but rather life lessons. As the young man grew, he never changed his perspective which caused a strain on their relationship.”
Published by Fulton Books, O'Jay Bostic’s book will take readers on a powerful journey as the narrator and child mutually agree to terminate their relationship permanently after creating countless memories together. Thought-provoking and deeply personal, Bostic explores the importance of pushing through one’s fears in order to address issues head on in life, or risk staying in the same mentality forever.
By sharing his story, Bostic aims to help readers transform and grow, discovering that change will only come when one grows tired of their conditions and puts in an honest effort to influence the changes that they desire.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Running From Nothing: The Soldier Mentality" online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
