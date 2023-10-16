Keyonia Cox’s New Book, "Consequences," is a Captivating Story Designed to Help Young Readers Understand That Every Action Has Consequences, Whether Good or Bad
Fort Wayne, IN, October 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Keyonia Cox, who combined her passion for education and nutrition and owns her own business that promotes and empowers others through education and knowledge, has completed her most recent book, “Consequences”: a charming story that follows a young girl who begins to suddenly act out, and faces consequences for her actions that help her get back on track and learn her lesson.
A native of Fort Wayne, Indiana, author Keyonia Cox attended Indiana State University, where she received a Bachelor of Science in elementary education. Due to her diagnosis as an epileptic at a young age, the author became interested in nutrition, returning to school to pursue a degree in dietary management and food safety, along with a community resource certification.
“Consequences” follows the story of Kara, who heads into the new school year with excitement as she begins the fourth grade. Elected to the safety patrol, things are looking up for Kara until she suddenly begins to act out of character and doing things like cheating on her test and taking from her classmate. It isn’t until her teacher and parents come up with consequences that Kara begins to change her act and earn back everyone’s trust.
We are all human beings, and we are all going to make mistakes in life. I want my young readers to know that we should learn and grow from our mistakes but to not let our mistakes define us as a person. (Meaning don’t let that mistake create the person that you are down the road in life.)
Published by Fulton Books, Keyonia Cox’s book is a powerful tool to help young readers to learn that there are consequences for one’s actions in life, no matter how big or small. With vibrant artwork to help bring Keyonia’s tale to life, “Consequences” highlights how negative behavior will lead to negative outcomes, and it’s up to the individual to learn their lesson or pay the price.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Consequences” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
