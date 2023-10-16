T. W'ski’s new book, “APACHEE!” is an Intense and Compelling Novel That Tells the Tale of a Young Apachee Boy Struggling with Hate and Revenge
Recent release “APACHEE!” from Newman Springs Publishing author T. W'ski, is a captivating and fascinating new book that follows the story of a young Apachee boy who must combat the fight within.
New York, NY, October 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- T. W'ski has completed his new book “APACHEE!”: a gripping and powerful novel all about the trials and tribulations of a young Apachee man. T.W’ski’s other published works include, “The Coven,” “Stone Blind,” “Macho,” “BlackHeart’s Treasure,” “T.W’ski’s Shorts,” “The LAVER and the Purple Sand Pirates,” “West of Kansas,” “a la mode,” “CROSSings,” and “The Golden Buddha.”
The prologue sets the scene for the novel, “Hot, dry air saturated a land spotted with pine trees and yellow, lifeless straw grass that had been dried in the heat of the summer sun. In the surrounding landscape, a lizard with his tongue flicking tested the sun-heated air from the cool darkness of a niche under a protruding shelf of rock to see if an approaching enemy was still present. On the ground beneath the shelf, a sidewinder silently slithered stealthily, searching for the unsuspecting, unperturbed by the hot death surrounding him.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, T. W'ski’s astonishing tale follows the life of a young Apachee man. The main character was traumatized and ridiculed as a young boy and internalizes it all into adulthood. He soon finds himself the leader of a group of young Apachee boys on a mission to destroy those who hurt them. He leads the boys with fire and fervor to strike fear in the hearts of those who battle against their tribe.
T. W'ski’s fascination with the early years of America and all things wild was a huge component in the writing of this novel. His fascination was only heightened after meeting Jamie and sharing in a fireside ceremony. That fateful event was the catalyst for T. W'ski to create this impressive work. Readers will get to see just how passionate T. W'ski is within the pages of this novel.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “APACHEE!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
