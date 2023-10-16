Author T. W’ski’s New Book, “The Golden Buddha: A Love Story,” is About a Successful Surgeon Who Finds Herself Caught Up in a Passionate Love Triangle
Recent release “The Golden Buddha: A Love Story,” from Newman Springs Publishing author T. W’ski, introduces surgeon Samantha Carothers, who thinks she has found the perfect man. When he dies, she becomes caught up in an unexpected love triangle.
New York, NY, October 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- T. W’ski, born a romantic with a soft soul and watery eyes, has completed his new book, “The Golden Buddha: A Love Story”: a compelling novel that follows Samantha as she navigates being the center of a love triangle. T.W’ski’s other published works include, “The Coven,” “Stone Blind,” “Macho,” “BlackHeart’s Treasure,” “T.W’ski’s Shorts,” “The LAVER and the Purple Sand Pirates,” “West of Kansas,” “a la mode,” “CROSSings,” and “Apachee!”
“Release the illusion,” Samantha is told by a holy man whose life she has just saved, and in trying to uncover its meaning, she finds that the world around her is telling her just the opposite, and those worldly facts are slowly driving her insane. The only way to keep her sanity is to find out what is and what isn’t the truth, no matter the cost.
Author T. W’ski became a fan of Meg Ryan’s earlier collaborations in midlife, so being a writer, he decided to write his own Meg Ryan story, and thus “The Golden Buddha: A Love Story” was born.
T. W’ski writes, “Upon their return from those dangerous waters, the great oak’s majestic shape and outstretched limbs silhouetted against the day’s waning sky, which marked the harbor’s entrance, was always there to welcome them safely home, for which she received many a salute; and the fishermen, seeing her and entering the harbor from a day’s labor at sea, would say a prayer in thanksgiving for life having granted them another day.”
He continues, “Many years of rain driven by high winds slowly ate at the face of the bluff upon whose edge the great cork oak sat. Storm after storm slowly battered the bluff, wearing away its soil and rocky face, gradually unearthing the roots that held the giant oak steadfast. Century upon century, the gigantic oak stood in defiance of the elements, laughing in the face of every storm the North Atlantic threw at it, laughing at its efforts to unseat it from its majestic perch. As in all things of nature, one day came that one winter storm, and this storm blew hard against the land, pushing the seas against the giant oak’s steadfast hold on the headland. This one storm was the storm that would finally challenge the mighty cork oak’s solitary stance and win.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, T. W’ski’s captivating tale invites readers to discover how Samantha’s romantic journey unfolds.
