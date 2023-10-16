Author John Freas’s New Book, "Violence Prevention: We All Can Help," Explores Methods of How Anyone Can Help in the Fight Against Violence Within Society
Recent release “Violence Prevention: We All Can Help,” from Newman Springs Publishing author John Freas, is a compelling read that explores the many different ways that violence can be either reduced or prevented in today's society. From civil conflicts to more global-scale issues, Freas's methods and tips can be used in most any situation to stop any violence before it even begins.
Traphill, NC, October 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- John Freas, who holds a BA degree in chemistry and master’s in social work from UNC in Chapel Hill, has completed his new book, “Violence Prevention: We All Can Help”: a profound look at various methods that can be implemented to help reduce violence on all levels within society, and how to de-escalate situations before violence even begins.
Originally from Walnut Cove, North Carolina, author John Freas’s entire professional career has been focused on helping to solve social problems, from helping low-income and minority neighborhoods find ways to improve resources in their communities to working in a delinquency prevention program that also provided resettlement services for people returning from prison. The author also worked as a social worker with the North Carolina Crippled Children’s Program and then a data systems manager for the North Carolina Supplemental Food Program for Women, Infants, and Children. After retiring in 2002, Freas volunteered with the Traphill Volunteer Fire Department and Grace Clinic of Yadkin Valley and has been active in Galloway Memorial Episcopal Church. John and his wife, Mary, raised two wonderful daughters, and John raises beef cattle and honeybees on their farm in Wilkes County.
“Violence is a serious problem on our streets, in our schools, in many homes, and between nations. This book describes the extent of the problem, the causes of violence, and the steps each of us can take to prevent it,” writes Freas. “If you are concerned about mass shootings, domestic abuse, terrorism, wars, or suicide, this book shows how the same prevention strategies can be used to prevent several types of violence.
“This book uses language that is easy to understand, and it is intended as a resource for policymakers, legislators, concerned citizens, and community or religious groups that want to find ways to reduce violence in their communities and around the world. It could be used to stimulate discussion in small groups or to help someone prepare a presentation.
“It demonstrates the need for resolving conflicts in the early stages. It describes ways to address the underlying conditions that tend to predispose a person to violence and how to modify responses to triggering events that might cause a violent response.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, John Freas’s enlightening work will help readers of all backgrounds identify the resources that can be helpful for those who want to get involved in violence prevention, including various defensive strategies that can be used to reduce the chance of violence. Thought-provoking and compelling, Freas aims to encourage his readers to stand up to violence in all aspects of society, from terrorism to civil and even international conflicts, while offering changes and solutions that can be implemented to reduce violence and ultimately make society safer through the power of ordinary, everyday citizens.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase "Violence Prevention: We All Can Help" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
