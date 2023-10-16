Author Meghan Theiss’ New Book, "The Key of Forgiveness," is an Imperative Lesson on Learning to Let Go of Grudges and Resentment That Weigh Down the Spirit
“The Key of Forgiveness,” from Covenant Books author Meghan Theiss, is a valuable children’s story about the negative effects of holding onto unforgiveness. In this book, a troubled man is weighed down by the pains of his past. It burdens him like an awfully heavy backpack, making life difficult. Will he ever learn how to forgive?
Estes Park, CO, October 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Meghan Theiss, a gifted writer as well as illustrator who holds a degree in Visual Arts, has completed her new book, “The Key of Forgiveness”: an introduction to the concept that it is never too late to find relief through the power of forgiveness.
“‘The Key of Forgiveness’ is for all ages to read, explore, and experience the power of receiving and extending forgiveness through Jesus Christ the Lord,” writes author Meghan Theiss. “The human journey can be challenging at any age. Those who discover the path of forgiveness find freedom, restoration, and new beginnings.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Meghan Theiss’ new book follows a miserable man who carries a great burden on his back. Ever since he was a little boy, this load has grown and festered with every personal tragedy. The more he was hurt, the heavier his burden grew. He feels defeated, unable to break free from carrying this oppressive weight.
One day, the man comes across a young girl who is light as a feather and carefree. She notices that the man is suffering from the weight he carries and offers some relief. She explains that the key to freedom from his burdens is forgiveness. The two new friends work together with strength from the Lord to learn to forgive and lighten the load.
Readers can purchase “The Key of Forgiveness” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
