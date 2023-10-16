Author Meghan Theiss’ New Book, "The Key of Forgiveness," is an Imperative Lesson on Learning to Let Go of Grudges and Resentment That Weigh Down the Spirit

“The Key of Forgiveness,” from Covenant Books author Meghan Theiss, is a valuable children’s story about the negative effects of holding onto unforgiveness. In this book, a troubled man is weighed down by the pains of his past. It burdens him like an awfully heavy backpack, making life difficult. Will he ever learn how to forgive?