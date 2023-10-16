Author Lilly Simon’s New Book, "My Jesus, My Hero," Reveals How a Personal Encounter with Christ Changed the Author's Life and Helped Her Through Her Cancer Diagnosis
Recent release “My Jesus, My Hero,” written by Lilly Simon, published by Covenant Books, is a compelling account that tells the true story of a nurse, wife, and mother, who was living an ordinary life until she personally encountered Jesus. After a cancer diagnosis completely shocked her family, Lilly continued to grow in her Catholic faith, growing deeper in her love for Jesus.
New Hyde Park, NY, October 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lilly Simon, a retired nurse and devout follower of Jesus, has completed her new book, “My Jesus, My Hero”: a profound memoir that follows the author as she recounts how the Lord forever changed her life through a personal encounter that shaped her faith and carried her through her life’s most difficult moments, including a cancer diagnosis.
Born and raised in Kerala, India, author Lilly Simon came to the United States as a nurse at the age of twenty-two with an intention to find a better life for herself and her loved ones. She worked as a registered nurse at different hospitals and nursing homes for twenty-six years in New York before retiring, and now spends her time participating in daily Holy Mass and visits to the Blessed Sacrament along with participating in intercession prayers with various prayer groups. The author loves to read spiritual books and travel, especially to visit pilgrimage sites, as well as cook and spend time with her family.
“God has always loved us as His precious children,” shares Lilly. “We were always supposed to be in communion with the Lord, our Father, and have eternal life, but this was lost when sin entered the world through Adam and Eve’s disobedience and distrust of God. Through many prophets, God tried to bring humanity back to His love, but the people remained far from it. Finally, God sent his only son Jesus Christ to save us and bring us back to the Father’s love.”
Lilly continues, “My goal is to share how God has worked in my life and to encourage all of you, especially those who are suffering, to invite God into your life and experience Jesus transforming your suffering into something beautiful.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lilly Simon’s new book is an eye-opening account that will reveal how the author managed to renew and grow deeper in her Catholic faith, which helped to transform her life and see her through whatever challenges life presented to her. Engaging and heartfelt, Lilly shares her story in the hope that it will help readers discover Jesus, while also helping Christians rediscover their own faith and come to truly know Jesus as their Lord, Savior, and hero.
Readers can purchase “My Jesus, My Hero” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
