Author Lilly Simon’s New Book, "My Jesus, My Hero," Reveals How a Personal Encounter with Christ Changed the Author's Life and Helped Her Through Her Cancer Diagnosis

Recent release “My Jesus, My Hero,” written by Lilly Simon, published by Covenant Books, is a compelling account that tells the true story of a nurse, wife, and mother, who was living an ordinary life until she personally encountered Jesus. After a cancer diagnosis completely shocked her family, Lilly continued to grow in her Catholic faith, growing deeper in her love for Jesus.