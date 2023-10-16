Authors Drs. Trevor and Edith Fraser’s new book, “Saving Marriages: Navigating the Journey of Marriage in 100 Days,” is Designed to Help Readers Transform Their Marriage
Recent release “Saving Marriages: Navigating the Journey of Marriage in 100 Days,” from Covenant Books authors Drs. Trevor and Edith Fraser, is a comprehensive guide to help married couples improve and repair their marriages through daily devotionals containing a text, a spiritual thought, and a call to action that ends with a prayer.
Huntsville, AL, October 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Drs. Trevor and Edith Fraser, veteran marriage counselors who have been married for over fifty-three years, have completed their new book, “Saving Marriages: Navigating the Journey of Marriage in 100 Days”: a series of devotionals that invites readers to spend the next one hundred days intentionally working on their marriage through daily reading and following the call to action.
Dr. Edith and Dr. Trevor Fraser have helped couples for over forty years through seminars and as counselors and are committed to helping others develop healthy marriages using a combination of biblical principles, psychological evidenced-based concepts, and personal experience. The Frasers are both retired college professors; Dr. Edith Fraser is a social worker, and Dr. Trevor Fraser is a professor of religion.
“For over forty years, we have worked to enhance the relationships of couples through marriage retreats, workshops, premarital and post marital counseling,” share the authors. “We have worked assiduously to stress the importance of spirituality in relationships. An important factor in our encouragement of spirituality in relationships has been couple worship. Often we would suggest purchasing a couple’s devotional book to enhance couple time together. Frequently there would be a request for or suggestion of a devotional book. This book is our attempt to meet this need.”
Drs. Trevor and Edith Fraser continue, “One hundred means lots of things. As college professors, we found students often strived to obtain a one hundred on an assignment. It meant that they had done extremely good work. In the work world, especially the presidency, the first one hundred days provide a period for assessing the quality of the presidency and what can be accomplished. What about the next one hundred days in your marital journey? We are providing you with an opportunity to reflect strategically on the next one hundred days to make a difference in your marriage.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Drs. Trevor and Edith Fraser’s new book will provide the tools necessary for one to learn more about their partner while renovating and rejuvenating their marriage. Drawing upon years professional knowledge and first-hand experience of what makes a marriage work, Drs. Trevor and Edith Fraser invite readers to make their marriage a priority in their lives and form a strong spiritual foundation that will help to uplift their marital unions and help them stand any test that may arise.
Readers can purchase “Saving Marriages: Navigating the Journey of Marriage in 100 Days” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
