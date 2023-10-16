Author Elsie Younce’s New Book, “GLO Workbooks: Great Learning Opportunity,” is a Guided Activity Book for Young Readers to Engage with Classic Children's Literature
Recent release “GLO Workbooks: Great Learning Opportunity,” from Covenant Books author Elsie Younce, is a captivating and thought-provoking workbook containing different questions and activities that will help readers of all ages interact with their favorite stories, from "Charlotte's Web" to "Strega Nona," in ways that that will help bring these stories to life.
Albany, OR, October 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Elsie Younce, a retired schoolteacher and member of the Philanthropic Educational Organization who was born in the Philippines, grew up in Hawaii, and now resides in Oregon, has completed her new book, “GLO Workbooks: Great Learning Opportunity”: an interactive workbook to help readers of all ages interact with classic works of children’s literature more deeply to help develop reading comprehension skills.
Younce shares, “This is a learning opportunity workbook designed for young readers to engage in enriching activities surrounding literature. This features several novels, some of which have won Newbery and Caldecott awards.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Elsie Younce’s new book is the perfect tool for young readers who wish to go beyond the page of their favorite works and further interact with their favorite stories. From answering study questions about different tales to following instructions for craft projects to help bring each story to life, “GLO Workbooks” will allow younger readers to expand their reading and critical thinking skills, opening up their minds to a world of literature and creative expression.
Readers can purchase “GLO Workbooks: Great Learning Opportunity” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
