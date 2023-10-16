Author Steven Carter's New Book, "The Gloaming Meadows: What Roams in the Gloam?" Is a Delightful Children's Story About Critters That Come Out at Dusk
Recent release “The Gloaming Meadows: What Roams in The Gloam?” from Page Publishing author Steven Carter, is about the adventures of the night critters that come out and about in the late afternoon near sunset, just before the evening fades into night, and the sun is almost no longer bright.
Champaign, IL, October 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Steven Carter has completed his new book, "The Gloaming Meadows: What Roams in The Gloam?" a fascinating children's story that teaches young readers and listeners about animals that roam in the dusk.
Author Steven Carter writes, "The Gloaming Meadows is when the night-critters comes out of their dens and nests, to roam in the blooming forest at sunset, just before the evening fades into the night and the sun is almost no longer bright."
He continues, "Some night-critters are big while some are small; some are short while others are tall; some can fly high in the evening sky while others just crawl. But all the night-critters have one thing in common: they love to roam in the gloam. Come see and know what roams in the gloam?"
Published by Page Publishing, Steven Carter’s imaginative tale invites young readers and listeners to discover what roams in the gloam.
Readers who wish to experience this creative work can purchase “The Gloaming Meadows: What Roams in The Gloam?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Steven Carter writes, "The Gloaming Meadows is when the night-critters comes out of their dens and nests, to roam in the blooming forest at sunset, just before the evening fades into the night and the sun is almost no longer bright."
He continues, "Some night-critters are big while some are small; some are short while others are tall; some can fly high in the evening sky while others just crawl. But all the night-critters have one thing in common: they love to roam in the gloam. Come see and know what roams in the gloam?"
Published by Page Publishing, Steven Carter’s imaginative tale invites young readers and listeners to discover what roams in the gloam.
Readers who wish to experience this creative work can purchase “The Gloaming Meadows: What Roams in The Gloam?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories