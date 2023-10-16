Author Steven Carter's New Book, "The Gloaming Meadows: What Roams in the Gloam?" Is a Delightful Children's Story About Critters That Come Out at Dusk

Recent release “The Gloaming Meadows: What Roams in The Gloam?” from Page Publishing author Steven Carter, is about the adventures of the night critters that come out and about in the late afternoon near sunset, just before the evening fades into night, and the sun is almost no longer bright.