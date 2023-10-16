Author Elizabeth Mentzer’s New Book, "Raising Ricky," is the Author’s True Accounting of Her Family’s Adoption of a Black Child in the Early 1970s
Recent release “Raising Ricky,” from Page Publishing author Elizabeth Mentzer, is the story of the author’s family. In the early 1970s, after having five girls, a plea for adoptive parents on the radio led them to adopt an eighteen month old black boy who needed a family.
Fairborn, OH, October 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Elizabeth Mentzer, a stay-at-home mother, turned realtor, has completed her new book, “Raising Ricky”: the story of her own family and their journey with interracial adoption. Mentzer was born in 1939 in the segregated south and spent her teenage years in Venice, CA. She married at the age of sixteen. It lasted for fifty-two years. She began writing this book about fifteen years ago and finished it after retirement.
Mentzer writes, “As I sit down to write about this experience, I am torn between what were the real challenges. Between adoption, race, and what would probably be diagnosed today as ADHD, it has been quite a journey.”
Published by Page Publishing, Mentzer’s adjective tale begins by covering the span of her life from 1939 to 1970 and discusses the racial tensions of America during that time. The story goes on to cover the next 55-plus years of her life, particularly her family’s adoption of a black boy and the impact it had on all of their lives.
“This is my story of an interracial adoption back in the early seventies. Ricky is a high-spirited, stubborn, loving, eighteen-month-old boy. He grows up the youngest of five older sisters. There were challenges, but we all survived,” she said.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Raising Ricky” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
