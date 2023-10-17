Author Kim Constantineau’s New Book, "Tragic Beginnings to Fairytale Endings: Dreams Really Do Come True," is a Powerful Memoir That Affirms the Power of God’s Love
Recent release “Tragic Beginnings to Fairytale Endings: Dreams Really Do Come True,” from Page Publishing author Kim Constantineau, shares the story of how the author overcame immense suffering through God’s love and guidance.
Union Beach, NJ, October 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kim Constantineau, a proud mother, friend, and entrepreneur, has completed her new book, “Tragic Beginnings to Fairytale Endings: Dreams Really Do Come True”: a deeply moving memoir that offers hope and guidance to those experiencing suffering.
Author Kim Constantineau’s first passion is loving people, and her second passion is being a life and business coach. That is what fuels her the most. It gives her the most energy and power to do what she does—helping people change their perceptions to get them past their hurts, habits, and hang-ups to stop living as a victim or a villain and find true healing. She has learned that it is better to teach a person how to fish than to give them a fish. Her life’s purpose is to mentor and influence others for fuller expression and fuller expansion to grow to their highest potential and live a happy lifestyle.
Constantineau writes, “After all my trials and mistakes, I can now attest to the fact that joy is not necessarily the absence of suffering; it is the presence of God. I will add to that: suffering is not something you lose, it’s something you gain from because it produces change, forcing us out of our comfort zone, pushing us to go to higher levels.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kim Constantineau’s faith-affirming work provides comfort and encouragement to those seeking clarity in their lives.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Tragic Beginnings to Fairytale Endings: Dreams Really Do Come True” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Kim Constantineau’s first passion is loving people, and her second passion is being a life and business coach. That is what fuels her the most. It gives her the most energy and power to do what she does—helping people change their perceptions to get them past their hurts, habits, and hang-ups to stop living as a victim or a villain and find true healing. She has learned that it is better to teach a person how to fish than to give them a fish. Her life’s purpose is to mentor and influence others for fuller expression and fuller expansion to grow to their highest potential and live a happy lifestyle.
Constantineau writes, “After all my trials and mistakes, I can now attest to the fact that joy is not necessarily the absence of suffering; it is the presence of God. I will add to that: suffering is not something you lose, it’s something you gain from because it produces change, forcing us out of our comfort zone, pushing us to go to higher levels.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kim Constantineau’s faith-affirming work provides comfort and encouragement to those seeking clarity in their lives.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Tragic Beginnings to Fairytale Endings: Dreams Really Do Come True” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories