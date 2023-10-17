Author Keary Molinaro’s New Book, "What’s in Dr. Serpenstine’s Lab?" Is an Entertaining and Educational Picture Book About Pet Snakes for Young Readers
Recent release “What’s in Dr. Serpenstine’s Lab?” from Page Publishing author Keary Molinaro, is a charmingly illustrated children’s book with simple rhymes that engage the attention of preschool and elementary-school students, who will learn about the care and keeping of pet snakes.
El Paso, TX, October 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Keary Molinaro, a United States Marine Corps veteran and creator of the Molinaro Snake Lab, where he keeps and breeds multiple species of snakes in El Paso, Texas, where he lives with his wife, Steva, and their three children, has completed his new book, “What’s in Dr. Serpenstine’s Lab?”: a lighthearted and informative work about the fascinating world of snakes.
Every pet requires responsibility and love. This fun-to-read story follows the unusual Dr. Serpenstine around his laboratory as he completes his daily chores and shows off his scaly pets.
Published by Page Publishing, Keary Molinaro’s engrossing book is a delightful addition to any home- or school-based children’s library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “What’s in Dr. Serpenstine’s Lab?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Every pet requires responsibility and love. This fun-to-read story follows the unusual Dr. Serpenstine around his laboratory as he completes his daily chores and shows off his scaly pets.
Published by Page Publishing, Keary Molinaro’s engrossing book is a delightful addition to any home- or school-based children’s library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “What’s in Dr. Serpenstine’s Lab?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories