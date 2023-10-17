Author Keary Molinaro’s New Book, "What’s in Dr. Serpenstine’s Lab?" Is an Entertaining and Educational Picture Book About Pet Snakes for Young Readers

Recent release “What’s in Dr. Serpenstine’s Lab?” from Page Publishing author Keary Molinaro, is a charmingly illustrated children’s book with simple rhymes that engage the attention of preschool and elementary-school students, who will learn about the care and keeping of pet snakes.