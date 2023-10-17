Author Sarah Shattuck’s New Book, "The Adventures of Sammy the Raccoon," Centers Around an Orphaned Raccoon Who Must Learn to Settle Into His New Home and Family

Recent release “The Adventures of Sammy the Raccoon,” from Page Publishing author Sarah Shattuck, is an adorable story that centers around Sammy, a baby raccoon who is discovered one day and brought to Betty, a kind woman who cares for all sorts of injured animals. After being nursed back to health, Sammy begins to play with his new canine brothers, getting into all sorts of mishaps and adventures.