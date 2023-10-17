Author Sarah Shattuck’s New Book, "The Adventures of Sammy the Raccoon," Centers Around an Orphaned Raccoon Who Must Learn to Settle Into His New Home and Family
Recent release “The Adventures of Sammy the Raccoon,” from Page Publishing author Sarah Shattuck, is an adorable story that centers around Sammy, a baby raccoon who is discovered one day and brought to Betty, a kind woman who cares for all sorts of injured animals. After being nursed back to health, Sammy begins to play with his new canine brothers, getting into all sorts of mishaps and adventures.
New York, NY, October 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sarah Shattuck, who resides in Massachusetts with her family and pets, and holds a deep appreciation for nature, animals, and children, has completed her new book, “The Adventures of Sammy the Raccoon”: a charming tale that follows a baby raccoon who is discovered abandoned and injured, and is soon taken in by a local woman who loves to take in all sorts of injured animals in order to look after them.
“‘The Adventures of Sammy the Raccoon’ is a delightful true story about an orphaned baby raccoon who came to live with a loving family and their three dogs,” writes Shattuck. “The story is about his many mischievous and silly adventures, always to the amusement of the people watching him.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sarah Shattuck’s engaging tale is a heartwarming story of kindness and the special bond that can develop between animals, no matter how different they might be. With colorful artwork to help bring Sammy and his escapades to life, “The Adventures of Sammy the Raccoon” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers, encouraging them to treat all kinds of animals with compassion and care.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Adventures of Sammy the Raccoon” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
