Author Rickey Lee’s New Book, "Good Days, Bad Days," is an Imaginative Collection of Poems That Draw Upon Inspiration from the Author’s Life and Experiences
Recent release “Good Days, Bad Days,” from Page Publishing author Rickey Lee, is an assortment of poetry and reflections based on the author's experience that explore the highs and lows of life. From heartbreak and loss to faith and love, Lee explores the vast sea of human emotions and experiences through his incredible gift of writing to help readers through life's most challenging moments.
Tuscaloosa, AL, October 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rickey Lee, a graduate of Faulkner University and author of “Two Big Days” whose articles have appeared in Alabama’s main newspaper, the Montgomery Advertiser, has completed his new book, “Good Days, Bad Days”: a series of poems and ruminations inspired by the author’s own experience that reflect upon life and the human condition.
“‘Good Days, Bad Days’ is a versatile collection,” shares Lee. “There is free verse. There is a wide range of traditional poetry, some hybrid in nature. Readers will find the haiku, tanka, cinquain, limerick, ballade, and sonnet forms. The poems total sixty-nine. Sincere effort and invention characterize this poetic work’s high quality.”
Published by Page Publishing, Rickey Lee’s enthralling poems make excellent use of strong imagery to help bring the author’s works to life and take readers on a ride through the author’s mind. Utilizing his gift of poetry, Lee bares his very soul in order to open the eyes of readers from all backgrounds to the truths of the world and how to navigate life’s challenges.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Good Days, Bad Days" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
