Link Between Hormones and Brain Health: Insights from SottoPelle® Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
New Report by USA Today Explores the Link Between Hormones and Brain Health: Insights from SottoPelle® Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Scottsdale, AZ, October 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In a recently published USA Today report, award-winning journalist Catherine J. Rourke delves into the intricate connection between hormones and emotional well-being, shedding light on the pivotal roles of serotonin, dopamine, and oxytocin in preserving mental health and warding off degenerative brain disorders.
The late Dr. Gino Tutera, MD, an internationally renowned OB/GYN and pioneer in bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT), recognized the profound influence of hormonal balance on patients' vitality. He uncovered a direct correlation between natural hormone balance and enhanced mood, cognitive function, and overall happiness, inspiring the development of the SottoPelle® Method to improve physical and mental health through hormonal balance. Today, medical professionals all over the world are taking his groundbreaking work to new heights.
Recent data reveals that depression affects more than 9.5 percent of adults in the United States, with cognitive decline and neurodegenerative conditions manifesting at earlier stages of life. Research indicates that diminished hormone levels may contribute to symptoms associated with neurodegenerative ailments such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's disease, and Traumatic Brain Injury.
Patients report remarkable results through the utilization of BHRT pellets in addressing these concerns. The SottoPelle® Method has provided significant relief to individuals like retired NFL quarterback Jim McMahon, who grappled with the effects of multiple concussions and traumatic brain injury.
"I’m able to maintain decent physical shape with minimal exercise and also feel more mentally alert. I wholeheartedly recommend this therapy," says McMahon.
Understanding the intricate interplay between hormones and brain chemistry is instrumental in attaining happiness and overall well-being. Hormonal imbalances are contributory factors to mental health disorders and cognitive decline. Scientific studies show restoring hormonal balance through BHRT pellets presents a safe and effective approach to combat these effects. With ongoing research and advancements in hormone optimization, the path to enhanced brain health and overall well-being becomes increasingly clear.
About SottoPelle®:
SottoPelle® is a leading provider of bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT), committed to helping women and men achieve hormonal balance and enhancing overall well-being. Building upon the pioneering work of the late Dr. Gino Tutera, MD, whose groundbreaking research into hormones and brain health began over 10 years ago, SottoPelle® continues to focus on the vital role hormones play in brain and mental health. This ongoing dedication is aimed at assisting individuals with neurodegenerative diseases, providing them with hope and improved quality of life. With a global community of over 250,000 satisfied patients, SottoPelle® remains dedicated to personalized care and the continual pursuit of scientific breakthroughs in hormone optimization.
Media Contact:
Julie Ullman
Phone: 480-874-1515 x240
jullman@sphrt.com
The late Dr. Gino Tutera, MD, an internationally renowned OB/GYN and pioneer in bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT), recognized the profound influence of hormonal balance on patients' vitality. He uncovered a direct correlation between natural hormone balance and enhanced mood, cognitive function, and overall happiness, inspiring the development of the SottoPelle® Method to improve physical and mental health through hormonal balance. Today, medical professionals all over the world are taking his groundbreaking work to new heights.
Recent data reveals that depression affects more than 9.5 percent of adults in the United States, with cognitive decline and neurodegenerative conditions manifesting at earlier stages of life. Research indicates that diminished hormone levels may contribute to symptoms associated with neurodegenerative ailments such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's disease, and Traumatic Brain Injury.
Patients report remarkable results through the utilization of BHRT pellets in addressing these concerns. The SottoPelle® Method has provided significant relief to individuals like retired NFL quarterback Jim McMahon, who grappled with the effects of multiple concussions and traumatic brain injury.
"I’m able to maintain decent physical shape with minimal exercise and also feel more mentally alert. I wholeheartedly recommend this therapy," says McMahon.
Understanding the intricate interplay between hormones and brain chemistry is instrumental in attaining happiness and overall well-being. Hormonal imbalances are contributory factors to mental health disorders and cognitive decline. Scientific studies show restoring hormonal balance through BHRT pellets presents a safe and effective approach to combat these effects. With ongoing research and advancements in hormone optimization, the path to enhanced brain health and overall well-being becomes increasingly clear.
About SottoPelle®:
SottoPelle® is a leading provider of bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT), committed to helping women and men achieve hormonal balance and enhancing overall well-being. Building upon the pioneering work of the late Dr. Gino Tutera, MD, whose groundbreaking research into hormones and brain health began over 10 years ago, SottoPelle® continues to focus on the vital role hormones play in brain and mental health. This ongoing dedication is aimed at assisting individuals with neurodegenerative diseases, providing them with hope and improved quality of life. With a global community of over 250,000 satisfied patients, SottoPelle® remains dedicated to personalized care and the continual pursuit of scientific breakthroughs in hormone optimization.
Media Contact:
Julie Ullman
Phone: 480-874-1515 x240
jullman@sphrt.com
Contact
SottoPelle TherapyContact
CarolAnn Tutera
323-986-5100
SottoPelleTherapy.com
CarolAnn Tutera
323-986-5100
SottoPelleTherapy.com
Categories