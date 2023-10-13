Local Latino Artists Yasmin Goris and Moises Ramos Unveil "Ultraviolet Radiation: A Black Light Art Experience" at the JMAC in Worcester
Worcester, MA, October 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Local Worcester artists Yasmin Goris of guzangi ART STUDIOS and Moises Ramos of Mr. Boom are joining forces to present an electrifying art experience like no other, titled "Ultraviolet Radiation: A Black Light Art Experience." This immersive event will take place at the renowned JMAC (Jean McDonough Arts Center), and it is set to captivate audiences of all ages. The event, which is generously grant-supported by the Worcester Arts Council and the Mass Cultural Council, is designed to ignite the inner creativity in everyone.
"Ultraviolet Radiation: A Black Light Art Experience" will feature a diverse array of artistic expressions, from hands-on live performance workshops to a captivating collection of curated art pieces on canvas, 3D sculptures, and textiles. This three-day experience promises to be a celebration of culture, creativity, and community engagement.
Event Details:
Opening Reception: Friday, October 13th, 2023, at 6:00 p.m., Black Light Yoga: Saturday, October 14th, at 1 p.m., Fluid Art Abstract Painting Workshop: Sunday, October 15th at 1 p.m., and ends with an Artist Meet and Greet at 6 pm.
Location: JMAC (Jean McDonough Arts Center), Worcester, MA
Admission: Free
All ages are encouraged to attend
Yasmin Goris and Moises Ramos, two highly talented Latino artists from Worcester, have created this extraordinary event to showcase their unique artistic vision and inspire the local community. Through their creative collaboration, they aim to encourage the exploration of art in its many forms and to foster a deeper appreciation for the cultural diversity that enriches Worcester.
"I’m excited to showcase our art in Worcester where the pulse of our artist city beats with diversity and passion," said Yasmin Goris. "This show is not just a collection of neon paintings but a celebration of friendships created in the realm of imagination. Join us for a fun-filled experience where you’ll meet fellow creators, and where our collective vision hopes to ignite inspiration in every visitor."
Moises Ramos added, "This will give the audience, a great experience, combining both digital and paint artworks all under black light. It’s a collaboration that has been in the works for quite some time and here we are now. Giving you the Muse that your eyes and mind have been missing."
For event updates and registration, please visit Eventbrite.
Media Contact:
Yasmin Goris
yasmin.goris@gmail.com
508-963-5325
