Dance Bloc NYC Returns for Its Third Year
New York, NY, October 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dixon Place presents its brand-new festival in its third year "Dance Bloc NYC 2023" on Nov. 2, 3 and 4, with 6 unique programs featuring 24 choreographers, from myriad dance genres, showcase lengths of works between 5 and 25 minutes, inspired by this year's themes: Decide, Demand, Deliver. Curated by Sangeeta Yesley of Creative Performances.
Programs as follows:
Thursday
November 2, 7:30 p.m. - Runtime approx. 60 min
Cecilia Whalen
Wasted Movement Dance Project
The DynamitExperience
Thursday
November 2, 9 p.m. - Runtime approx. 60 min
Alexis Diggs
Redef Movement
Sunhi Willa Keller
Friday
November 3, 7:30 p.m. - Runtime approx. 50 min
Asha Yates
Jainil Mehta
KaNu Dance Theater
stubbornMVMT
Friday
November 3, 9 p.m. - Runtime approx. 45 min
32nd Pack Dance Company
ankita sharma
Art.irkA
Colin Heininger
Saturday
November 4, 7:30 p.m. - Runtime approx. 45 min
Dani Medvedovski
Taylor Hollingsworth
The ChoreoJoey Project
Saturday
November 4, 9 p.m. - Runtime approx. 45 min
Anthony Alterio
Ayana Arts
Graceful Edge Dance
Nyah Malone
Pangea Dance Collective
STEME DANCE NY
Yu Fujiwara, Tsubasa Nishioka
Tickets: www.dixonplace.org
General Admission - $18 in advance; $21 at the door.
Early Bird: $14, ends on 10/15.
Students/Seniors - $15 in advance; $17 at the door
Festival Pass: Bundle & Save
Two show Package: $28
Festival pass: $60 (includes all 6 shows)
Contact
Creative PerformancesContact
Sangeeta Yesley
212-518-8508
www.creativeperformances.com
