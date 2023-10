Dance Bloc NYC Returns for Its Third Year

New York, NY, October 12, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Dixon Place presents its brand-new festival in its third year "Dance Bloc NYC 2023" on Nov. 2, 3 and 4, with 6 unique programs featuring 24 choreographers, from myriad dance genres, showcase lengths of works between 5 and 25 minutes, inspired by this year's themes: Decide, Demand, Deliver. Curated by Sangeeta Yesley of Creative Performances.Programs as follows:ThursdayNovember 2, 7:30 p.m. - Runtime approx. 60 minCecilia WhalenWasted Movement Dance ProjectThe DynamitExperienceThursdayNovember 2, 9 p.m. - Runtime approx. 60 minAlexis DiggsRedef MovementSunhi Willa KellerFridayNovember 3, 7:30 p.m. - Runtime approx. 50 minAsha YatesJainil MehtaKaNu Dance TheaterstubbornMVMTFridayNovember 3, 9 p.m. - Runtime approx. 45 min32nd Pack Dance Companyankita sharmaArt.irkAColin HeiningerSaturdayNovember 4, 7:30 p.m. - Runtime approx. 45 minDani MedvedovskiTaylor HollingsworthThe ChoreoJoey ProjectSaturdayNovember 4, 9 p.m. - Runtime approx. 45 minAnthony AlterioAyana ArtsGraceful Edge DanceNyah MalonePangea Dance CollectiveSTEME DANCE NYYu Fujiwara, Tsubasa NishiokaTickets: www.dixonplace.orgGeneral Admission - $18 in advance; $21 at the door.Early Bird: $14, ends on 10/15.Students/Seniors - $15 in advance; $17 at the doorFestival Pass: Bundle & SaveTwo show Package: $28Festival pass: $60 (includes all 6 shows)