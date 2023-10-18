Author Contrell Leo Floyd’s New Book, "Ambition the New Era, the New Movement," Encourages Readers to Take Charge of Their Lives and Stay True to Their Beliefs
Recent release “Ambition the New Era, the New Movement,” from Page Publishing author Contrell Leo Floyd, teaches that now is the time to be ambitious, determined, and self-motivated to take that leap of faith no matter what anyone thinks or what society says.
Miami, FL, October 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Contrell Leo Floyd, author of “Steps in Life Journey Bridging the Gap: A Practical Guide to Christian Living,” has completed his new book, “Ambition the New Era, the New Movement”: a fascinating and encouraging work that inspires readers to take leaps of faith.
Author Contrell Leo Floyd is an entrepreneur by day and a writer at night. He received his diploma as a contractor/construction manager from Stratford Career Institute. He is a Miami native, born and raised in the city of Brownsville. He is an adventurous, funny, family-oriented, and beach-loving person who currently resides in the city he loves.
Floyd writes, “We discovered in the old law library a copy of the Amendment of the Constitution that was written by the founding fathers, which states, ‘Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.’ They busted out saying we were crazy and mad. We remained calm and laughed it off! We know very well that there is no transgression darker than to be branded as a crazy or mad person. We know they were just talking out of anger and hatred. Every time we voice and express ourselves for a cause out in public for the world to hear and see, they reveal their true feelings toward us, which, we already know about. Ask Brother Kaepernick and the long list of other brothers who were backlashed and blackballed by Old Angerman after they’d expressed themselves out in public, even brother T. Man, who sued the police department, the commissioner, and the entire town, making headlines as one of the first of us to file a lawsuit against an entire community of them here for racism.”
Published by Page Publishing, Contrell Leo Floyd’s inspiring tale encourages readers to take that leap of faith to break the cycle to start their own new world movement.
Readers who wish to experience this motivating work can purchase “Ambition the New Era, the New Movement” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Contrell Leo Floyd is an entrepreneur by day and a writer at night. He received his diploma as a contractor/construction manager from Stratford Career Institute. He is a Miami native, born and raised in the city of Brownsville. He is an adventurous, funny, family-oriented, and beach-loving person who currently resides in the city he loves.
Floyd writes, “We discovered in the old law library a copy of the Amendment of the Constitution that was written by the founding fathers, which states, ‘Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.’ They busted out saying we were crazy and mad. We remained calm and laughed it off! We know very well that there is no transgression darker than to be branded as a crazy or mad person. We know they were just talking out of anger and hatred. Every time we voice and express ourselves for a cause out in public for the world to hear and see, they reveal their true feelings toward us, which, we already know about. Ask Brother Kaepernick and the long list of other brothers who were backlashed and blackballed by Old Angerman after they’d expressed themselves out in public, even brother T. Man, who sued the police department, the commissioner, and the entire town, making headlines as one of the first of us to file a lawsuit against an entire community of them here for racism.”
Published by Page Publishing, Contrell Leo Floyd’s inspiring tale encourages readers to take that leap of faith to break the cycle to start their own new world movement.
Readers who wish to experience this motivating work can purchase “Ambition the New Era, the New Movement” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories