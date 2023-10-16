Author Patricia Carroll’s New Book, "Day of Reckoning: Clash of the Kingdom Realms," is the Final Book of This Magnificent and Grand Trilogy
Recent release “Day of Reckoning: Clash of the Kingdom Realms,” from Covenant Books author Patricia Carroll, is the stunning conclusion of the “Clash of the Kingdom Realms” trilogy, following Joy and David after their marriage. The newlywed couple’s honeymoon is disrupted by the man they once hunted themselves.
Caldwell, ID, October 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Patricia Carroll, who lives in rural Idaho with her husband, has completed her new book, “Day of Reckoning: Clash of the Kingdom Realms”: an imaginative work that follows Joy and David as they arrive in Maui, Hawaii, looking forward to is some precious alone time as husband and wife. However, their honeymoon is complicated by an encounter with the man who has eluded them for months.
Joy and David had been the ones to pursue him from Oregon to Arizona. Now they are the hunted. Revenge is the obsession driving their pursuer. All thoughts of a relaxing vacation are abandoned as Joy and David move into investigation mode.
After her retirement, author Patricia Carroll has taken up a lifelong dream of writing fiction. An avid reader, she has begun to tell her story through the life of Joy Morgan, the heroin of her novels. The current trilogy draws on her experiences living for twelve years in a new-age cult, and she has learned firsthand how Satan can bring deception even to a believer. She grew up in Arizona and lived for years in California and Hawaii. She uses her life experiences in her writing to bring depth and realism to her stories of supernatural conflict.
Carroll writes, “I didn’t know the man who tried to blow up my wedding would show up during my honeymoon. David and I were blissfully enjoying our time together in paradise. David had talked me into spending our special trip together in a place I knew well. He wanted us to rewrite some of my past by making new memories in Maui, Hawaii. It is a place where many newlyweds go to spend uninterrupted time together. However, that was not scheduled for us. I should have known that our lives would never settle down to domestic tranquility, having started out in the midst of turmoil and threat. Why would our honeymoon be any different?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Patricia Carroll’s new book follows the newlyweds as they attempt to track down this madman before he does more than interrupt their honeymoon.
Readers can purchase “Day of Reckoning: Clash of the Kingdom Realms” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Joy and David had been the ones to pursue him from Oregon to Arizona. Now they are the hunted. Revenge is the obsession driving their pursuer. All thoughts of a relaxing vacation are abandoned as Joy and David move into investigation mode.
After her retirement, author Patricia Carroll has taken up a lifelong dream of writing fiction. An avid reader, she has begun to tell her story through the life of Joy Morgan, the heroin of her novels. The current trilogy draws on her experiences living for twelve years in a new-age cult, and she has learned firsthand how Satan can bring deception even to a believer. She grew up in Arizona and lived for years in California and Hawaii. She uses her life experiences in her writing to bring depth and realism to her stories of supernatural conflict.
Carroll writes, “I didn’t know the man who tried to blow up my wedding would show up during my honeymoon. David and I were blissfully enjoying our time together in paradise. David had talked me into spending our special trip together in a place I knew well. He wanted us to rewrite some of my past by making new memories in Maui, Hawaii. It is a place where many newlyweds go to spend uninterrupted time together. However, that was not scheduled for us. I should have known that our lives would never settle down to domestic tranquility, having started out in the midst of turmoil and threat. Why would our honeymoon be any different?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Patricia Carroll’s new book follows the newlyweds as they attempt to track down this madman before he does more than interrupt their honeymoon.
Readers can purchase “Day of Reckoning: Clash of the Kingdom Realms” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories