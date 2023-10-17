Author Dr. Bur Shilling’s New Book, "Christmas Worship and the Birth of Our Savior," Gives a Scripture-Based Look at How Christmas Has Devolved from Its True Meaning
Recent release “Christmas Worship and the Birth of Our Savior,” from Covenant Books author Dr. Bur Shilling, explores the modern push to remove Christ from the celebration of Christmas, and what the Bible actually says about the origins of this holiday. Through his writings, Dr. Shilling sets out to direct Christmas worship and discover what Christmas should actually mean for Christians.
New York, NY, October 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Bur Shilling, a former youth and music pastor for fourteen years in a local church and Youth for Christ who also founded and directed the teen music ministry, Children of the Light, has completed his new book, “Christmas Worship and the Birth of Our Savior”: a fascinating look at the current interpretations of the Christmas holiday, its current modern-day celebrations, and what the Bible says of its true meaning and origins.
Author Dr. Bur Shilling has a broad background in ministry and academics, having taught New Testament and Evangelism/Discipleship for fifteen years at Winebrenner Theological Seminary in Findlay, Ohio, where he also designed and developed the Doctor of Ministry degree, a professional degree for pastors and church workers. He has completed a baccalaureate degree in religion from Taylor University in Indiana, a Master of Divinity degree from Winebrenner Seminary, Findlay, OH, a Doctor of Ministry degree from Trinity Evangelical Divinity School (TEDS), Deerfield, IL, and a PhD from Bowling Green State University. He has also done postdoctoral work in biblical geography at TEDS.
A recent project of Dr. Shilling was the development of Intentional Discipleship, a plan for individuals, churches, and organizations. This plan assesses fifteen biblical criteria of a disciple after which the disciple designs an Intentional Discipleship Plan (IDP) to address the results. Currently, Dr. Shilling and his wife, Cathy, live in Bluffton, Ohio. They have two children and eleven grandchildren, and in his spare time, the author enjoys woodworking and playing golf.
“Christmas is perhaps the most treasured Christian holiday and at the same time, one of the least understood,” writes Dr. Shilling. “Research suggests that large numbers of Americans are confused about the central reason for the holiday. Even evangelical believers cannot agree that the birth of Jesus is the most important factor of this national observance. Modern American culture has challenged the religious importance of Christmas. The media and retail stores have helped suppress the religious emphasis by asserting ‘Happy Holidays’ rather than ‘Merry Christmas.’
“So, the question is, ‘What is the truth about Christmas?’ Is it found in the season’s holiday music? Is the meaning in decorated trees and lighted city streets? Does commercialized gift-giving explain the purpose of the holiday? Perhaps it resides in Santa Claus and his magic-flying reindeer. So, where do we find the value in a holiday titled Christmas? The truth is found in the pages of the New Testament. Angels, shepherds, magi, a Jewish king, and the Roman Empire all play a part in the validity of the holiday.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Bur Shilling’s new book sets out to answer important questions, such as how Christmas was planned in Heaven, what does Scripture say about the incarnation, and what binds all these issues together around the birth of a baby in a small insignificant village. Thought-provoking and compelling, Dr. Shilling draws upon his years of research and work to present the truth about an event the entire world uses to date its calendar that readers of all faiths won’t want to miss.
Readers can purchase “Christmas Worship and the Birth of Our Savior” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
