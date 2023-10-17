Author Dr. Bur Shilling’s New Book, "Christmas Worship and the Birth of Our Savior," Gives a Scripture-Based Look at How Christmas Has Devolved from Its True Meaning

Recent release “Christmas Worship and the Birth of Our Savior,” from Covenant Books author Dr. Bur Shilling, explores the modern push to remove Christ from the celebration of Christmas, and what the Bible actually says about the origins of this holiday. Through his writings, Dr. Shilling sets out to direct Christmas worship and discover what Christmas should actually mean for Christians.