Author William Cottringer’s New Book, "Christian Psychology for Everyday Use," Takes a Look at the Aspects of Christian Psychology That Can Aid in One's Spiritual Growth
Recent release “Christian Psychology for Everyday Use,” from Covenant Books author William Cottringer, is designed to help readers along on their path of spiritual awakening and development and help them apply the practices of Christian psychology into their everyday lives in order to increase personal and spiritual development in the Christian way, along with personal joy and success.
North Bend, WA, October 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- William Cottringer, a veteran of the United States Air Force who spent fifty years working in law enforcement, corrections, mental health, college teaching, building maintenance, and private security careers, has completed his new book, “Christian Psychology for Everyday Use”: a fascinating read that provides practical applications of Christian psychology to aid readers on their spiritual journeys.
Beginning his professional career in the United States Air Force as an air policeman in Texas, Japan, and Vietnam, author William Cottringer was a member of the undefeated air police traveling all over the far east. While one of his team members went on to play with the Harlem Globetrotters and another with the Boston Celtics, the author instead went back to school under the GI Bill, earning a BA, MA, SCT, and PhD in psychology, counseling, college teaching, and organizational development.
After retiring from his position as Executive Vice President of Cascade Security Companies, the author returned to school and completed a postdoctoral graduate certificate program in human capital leadership with the American Military University with courses in organizational development, organizational behavior, crisis management, leadership, ethics, and team building. Along with hiking, writing, and photography, Cottringer enjoys spending his free time serving on the Board of Directors for the Because Organization, dealing with human trafficking intervention. He is also an officer of the American Legion and active member of the VFW and DAV.
“We are all on a spiritual journey,” writes Cottringer. “The psychological aspect of this journey involves a combination purpose of fitting in and making what we are fitting into a little better from our presence. In my own experience, I have found that we often start out focusing too quickly on the second part of this purpose. We try to change things and make them better before we learn how to fit into something that was here way before we were. At least I know I flip-flopped these priorities.”
Cottringer continues, “Looking back, I now realize I rebelled against a psycho-spiritual reality that nobody can change: We have to learn how to fit into life and everything of which we are a part first before we can be successful in making anything better and achieve happiness, contentment, and success for which we are searching. Our spiritual journeys are designed to teach us this important lesson by gently forcing us to surrender to the will of God and the master plan created for our individual life. Our psychological selves stubbornly battle to avoid this perceived loss of free will and personal freedom. The irony is that once we let go and give in, our free will and our destiny merge into the same thing. This is something no one can fully understand until the experience actually happens.
“Once we understand the necessity of fitting in first, we begin to see most things are just fine the way they are. At that point, we begin to see the few things that do need changing and start gaining the skills required to make these changes. Our focus moves toward trying to restore order by seeing clearly through the chaos and confusion, which we all create by failing to try and fit in before we try to rearrange life to our liking. The valuable skills we gain are remembering, understanding, growing, serving, and enjoying.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, William Cottringer’s new book is a must-read for anyone who finds themselves spiritually confused and lost in today’s society, and unsure of where to turn to. Drawing on his own personal experiences, Cottringer provides a blueprint for readers to help them discover the path forward, and how to improve upon their spiritual journeys to grow closer to the Lord and learn to place their faith and future in his hands.
Readers can purchase “Christian Psychology for Everyday Use” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
