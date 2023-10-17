Author William Cottringer’s New Book, "Christian Psychology for Everyday Use," Takes a Look at the Aspects of Christian Psychology That Can Aid in One's Spiritual Growth

Recent release “Christian Psychology for Everyday Use,” from Covenant Books author William Cottringer, is designed to help readers along on their path of spiritual awakening and development and help them apply the practices of Christian psychology into their everyday lives in order to increase personal and spiritual development in the Christian way, along with personal joy and success.