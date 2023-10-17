Author Carol Goodall’s New Book, “The Bride Is Being Prepared,” is a Compelling Spiritual Guide for Those Who Wish to be Prepared for the Lord and Return to His Flock
Recent release “The Bride Is Being Prepared,” from Covenant Books author Carol Goodall, is an eye-opening literary journey designed to guide readers through six levels of preparation so that they may be ready for the Lord and find the spiritual growth necessary to forge a lasting relationship with him through their faith.
Bend, OR, October 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Carol Goodall, a loving wife, singer, mother of four, and devout follower of the Lord, has completed her new book, “The Bride Is Being Prepared”: a powerful, faith-based read designed to help readers prepare themselves for the Lord’s salvation by opening up their heart and minds to his teachings and accepting his ultimate grace and guiding love.
Raised on a small farm in Central Oregon, author Carol Goodall chose to pursue her passion for singing, which she excelled at and embraced for many years. At the age of thirty-six, the author came to know the Lord and became frustrated watching as Christians talked a lot but didn’t really seem to have any answers or live what they talked. As Carol grew spiritually through the teachings of Bob Mumford, she began to understand the ways of the Lord and how He works to transform His children into His likeness. Eventually, the author founded Ministries for Growing Up as a platform to speak to the stages of Christian growth, and has authored many teachings, including “Understanding and Handling Guilt,” “Dealing with Emotions,” and other topics that teach how to be led and used by God’s Spirit.
“What a day of rejoicing that will be when God has completed His goal of redemption and set His people free from all enemies!” writes Goodall. “The Father announced this good news long ago, when He said to Christ, ‘Sit at My right hand, until I make Thine enemies a foot stool for Thy feet’ (Acts 2:34–35).”
Goodall continues, “Our world is now in a place where the tares are quickly moving toward maturity, yet the wheat seems not to be. Can the harvest come when only one is bearing mature fruit? Not likely. The wheat must also be made ready for the harvest. The following pages explain the processes of how this occurs. There are six major lessons to be learned by the bride in order to be prepared for the harvest.”
“These six levels are almost always transitional; they don’t happen overnight. ‘Light is sown as seed’ (Psalm 97:11). The Parable of the Sower explains that moving from one spiritual stage to another begins and proceeds as we hear and accept God’s truth (Luke 8:5–15). This involves the renewing of our minds in order to prove that the will of God is good, acceptable, and perfect (Romans 12:2).”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Carol Goodall’s new book is a poignant tool to help readers prepare their souls in order that they may truly come to know Christ and all of his incredible teachings. Thought-provoking and enlightening, Goodall draws upon her own journey through faith and ministry teachings to provide a roadmap that others may follow towards salvation and spiritual healing.
Readers can purchase “The Bride Is Being Prepared” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Raised on a small farm in Central Oregon, author Carol Goodall chose to pursue her passion for singing, which she excelled at and embraced for many years. At the age of thirty-six, the author came to know the Lord and became frustrated watching as Christians talked a lot but didn’t really seem to have any answers or live what they talked. As Carol grew spiritually through the teachings of Bob Mumford, she began to understand the ways of the Lord and how He works to transform His children into His likeness. Eventually, the author founded Ministries for Growing Up as a platform to speak to the stages of Christian growth, and has authored many teachings, including “Understanding and Handling Guilt,” “Dealing with Emotions,” and other topics that teach how to be led and used by God’s Spirit.
“What a day of rejoicing that will be when God has completed His goal of redemption and set His people free from all enemies!” writes Goodall. “The Father announced this good news long ago, when He said to Christ, ‘Sit at My right hand, until I make Thine enemies a foot stool for Thy feet’ (Acts 2:34–35).”
Goodall continues, “Our world is now in a place where the tares are quickly moving toward maturity, yet the wheat seems not to be. Can the harvest come when only one is bearing mature fruit? Not likely. The wheat must also be made ready for the harvest. The following pages explain the processes of how this occurs. There are six major lessons to be learned by the bride in order to be prepared for the harvest.”
“These six levels are almost always transitional; they don’t happen overnight. ‘Light is sown as seed’ (Psalm 97:11). The Parable of the Sower explains that moving from one spiritual stage to another begins and proceeds as we hear and accept God’s truth (Luke 8:5–15). This involves the renewing of our minds in order to prove that the will of God is good, acceptable, and perfect (Romans 12:2).”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Carol Goodall’s new book is a poignant tool to help readers prepare their souls in order that they may truly come to know Christ and all of his incredible teachings. Thought-provoking and enlightening, Goodall draws upon her own journey through faith and ministry teachings to provide a roadmap that others may follow towards salvation and spiritual healing.
Readers can purchase “The Bride Is Being Prepared” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories