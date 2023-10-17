Author Carol Goodall’s New Book, “The Bride Is Being Prepared,” is a Compelling Spiritual Guide for Those Who Wish to be Prepared for the Lord and Return to His Flock

Recent release “The Bride Is Being Prepared,” from Covenant Books author Carol Goodall, is an eye-opening literary journey designed to guide readers through six levels of preparation so that they may be ready for the Lord and find the spiritual growth necessary to forge a lasting relationship with him through their faith.