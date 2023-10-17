Author Sharrie Garbisch’s New Book, "Merlin and the Owl; Something New for Merlin; Book Four," Follows a Dog Who is Thrilled by a Special Surprise His Parents Bring Home

Recent release “Merlin and the Owl; Something New for Merlin; Book Four,” from Covenant Books author Sharrie Garbisch, is an adorable story that follows Merlin, an adventurous dog who is confused about all the different changes happening in his family's farmhouse. When his human parents leave him for quite some time, he is shocked when they return home with a brand-new member of the family.