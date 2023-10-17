Author Sharrie Garbisch’s New Book, "Merlin and the Owl; Something New for Merlin; Book Four," Follows a Dog Who is Thrilled by a Special Surprise His Parents Bring Home
Recent release “Merlin and the Owl; Something New for Merlin; Book Four,” from Covenant Books author Sharrie Garbisch, is an adorable story that follows Merlin, an adventurous dog who is confused about all the different changes happening in his family's farmhouse. When his human parents leave him for quite some time, he is shocked when they return home with a brand-new member of the family.
Brownsdale, MN, October 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sharrie Garbisch, who lives on a farm in Southeastern Minnesota with her German Shepherd just down the road from her son, granddaughter, and their dogs, has completed her new book, “Merlin and the Owl; Something New for Merlin; Book Four”: a charming story that follows the adventures of a dog named Merlin, who must deal with lots of changes in his life that results in a new family member.
“In this final book, Merlin finally learns his purpose in life,” writes Garbisch. “He still has some struggles settling into a new home that he has to share with an old enemy, he thinks. There are also strange things happening inside his home too. Just what is going on here? But you will see it will all end with a happy surprise and a few more wise words from Owl.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sharrie Garbisch’s new book is a delightful tale that’s sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers as they follow along on Merlin’s adventures to accept all the changes he’s experiencing. With colorful artwork to help bring Garbisch’s tale to life, “Merlin and the Owl; Something New for Merlin; Book Four” is the perfect tool to help young readers understand that change can be a wonderful thing, helping people to discover their true calling.
Readers can purchase “Merlin and the Owl; Something New for Merlin; Book Four” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
