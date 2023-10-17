Author Lee Finley’s New Book, "Praise and Poetry," is a Series of Poems That Provide the Wisdom Necessary for Readers to Choose God Above All Else in Their Daily Lives
Recent release “Praise and Poetry,” from Covenant Books author Lee Finley, is an assortment of poems and reflections that aim to help readers connect with the Lord on a daily basis, interacting with and focusing on his love and teachings despite the oftentimes cruel and sinful modern society that constantly tries to break apart God and his children.
Eugene, OR, October 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lee Finley has completed his new book, “Praise and Poetry”: a collection of faith-based poems and ruminations designed to help readers explore their relationship with the Lord and his Holy Scripture, providing opportunities for guided daily reflections and prayer.
In “Praise and Poetry,” author Lee Finley has compiled a collection of poems in six different formats that will help to soothe the soul, while also providing poems of praise and salvation to the Lord. Readers will also discover poems derived from both Old and New Testament scripture, telling of what God wants his followers to do or avoid in their daily walk with him. Finley’s “daily thoughts” will also help readers to draw closer to the Savior, Jesus Christ, as they travel each day through a sinful world.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lee Finley’s new book is a poignant and stirring series that will lift up readers and help them remain connected with the Lord despite the distractions of the modern world that wish to keep God apart from his children. Thought-provoking and poignant, Finley aims to capture the hearts and minds of readers, helping them to open up to accepting Christ’s teachings and God’s unending grace and love.
Readers can purchase “Praise and Poetry” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Categories