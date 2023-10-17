Author Lee Finley’s New Book, "Praise and Poetry," is a Series of Poems That Provide the Wisdom Necessary for Readers to Choose God Above All Else in Their Daily Lives

Recent release “Praise and Poetry,” from Covenant Books author Lee Finley, is an assortment of poems and reflections that aim to help readers connect with the Lord on a daily basis, interacting with and focusing on his love and teachings despite the oftentimes cruel and sinful modern society that constantly tries to break apart God and his children.