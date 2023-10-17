Phil Wich’s New Book, "The Dry Side of the Pond," is a Captivating Tale of One Man's Journey from an Abusive Childhood to Finding Fame Within the World of Rock-and-Roll
Gresham, OR, October 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Phil Wich, certified arborist and forester for over forty years who currently resides with his wife Cindy, and their two dogs, has completed his most recent book, “The Dry Side of the Pond”: a poignant story of a young man who, after growing up in a broken home with an abusive stepfather, discovers his special talent that just might be his ticket to success leaving behind his life of abandonment and self-harm.
Wich shares, “Like Albert King wrote in 1967, Ravi Dane was born under a bad sign. Son of an overindulgent young mother and his guitar-playing, drug-addicted father, Ravi stood little chance at surviving, much less succeeding, at life. His stolen first breath would be the only card cleanly dealt to him. Out-of-control circumstances robbed him of the life others would enjoy as he grew up sidestepping an abusive stepfather and finding acceptance and safety in friends that would protect and love him throughout the rest of his life. A retired guitar hidden under years of dust and disappointment unlocked innate musical ability commonly found on stages and in concert halls throughout the world. The love of a young woman hiding in plain sight and the four members of a garage band would ferry Ravi into the world of rock and roll and the destiny always in his cards.”
Published by Fulton Books, Phil Wich’s book is a compelling story of perseverance and strength as Ravi endures trial after trial throughout his life, unsure of whether or not his future might lead him far away from the dangers of home. Expertly paced and character-driven, readers are sure to find themselves spellbound as they follow along on Ravi’s journey to discover his fate, and the special talent he’s always had that will help him escape his past torments.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Dry Side of the Pond” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
