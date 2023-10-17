Ron Landis’s New Book, "A Clown with a Frown," Centers Around a Clown Who Wants Nothing More Than to Make Children Smile But Can't Find Any to Perform for
Cuyahoga Falls, OH, October 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Ron Landis, an eighty-seven-year-old retired trucker who enjoys writing rhyming children’s books, has completed his most recent book, “A Clown with a Frown”: a delightful story of a sad clown finds a reason to smile again by fulfilling his dreams of entertaining children and making them laugh.
After sitting by himself all day with no children to perform for, a sad clown spots a school bus full of students headed for a class trip towards the shore. Realizing this could be his chance to make children smile with his tricks again, the sad clown quickly chases after the bus with all his accessories in hand to put on a show and finally leave his frown behind.
Published by Fulton Books, Ron Landis’s book is a charming story that is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow the sad clown’s adventure to catch up with the school children and make both them and him happy once more. With vibrant and colorful artwork to help bring Landis’s tale to life, readers of all ages are sure to want to revisit the fun and excitement of “A Clown with a Frown” over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “A Clown with a Frown” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
