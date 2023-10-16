Morgan Elite Specialist Services Emerges Triumphant in the 2023 TITAN Business Awards: Season 2
Richmond, TX, October 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The TITAN Business Awards, a prestigious competition dedicated to recognizing excellence within the business industry, is pleased to unveil the early victors for its second competitive season in 2023. The awards garnered more than 1,300 nominated entries from 58 countries, including the United States, China, Australia, Germany, Armenia, Philippines, Singapore, Switzerland, Spain, India, and United Kingdom.
Amidst a field of exceptional entries, Morgan Elite Specialist Services distinguished themselves as a leading contender and received the prestigious Gold TITAN award. Matthew Morgan had this to say: "We are incredibly honored to receive the TITAN award. It's a testament to the dedication and hard work of every individual in our company, each one contributing their unique expertise and passion to achieve this remarkable recognition. This award reaffirms our commitment to excellence and drives us to continue pushing boundaries, aspiring to reach even greater heights in our industry. Thank you to the TITAN awards for recognizing our relentless pursuit of innovation and the positive impact we strive to make on our community and beyond."
Organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), this prestigious competition welcomes submissions from entrepreneurs, SMEs, as well as large organizations. Regardless of whether these entities operate in the private or public sector, or if they are for-profit or non-profit organizations, their eligibility for victory remains unaffected. This equal opportunity is extended across diverse sectors within the marketplace.
"In this second season, we are deeply impressed by the overwhelming response and the consistently outstanding entries," noted Thomas Brandt, the official spokesperson of IAA. "We take great pride in our role as a platform for entrepreneurs and businesses to highlight their accomplishments. Our heartfelt congratulations go out to the winners for their well-deserved accolades."
The competition attracted a diverse range of entries from well-established companies, including some that are widely recognized. These participants showcased their industry leadership, thereby establishing a high standard for the level of competition in the field.
Among this select group of winners include prominent figures and well-established entities, such as Microsoft, Teleperformance, Octopus Energy, Network Rail, Aimco, From The Hart Management, LLC, SHANGHAI FINC BIO-TECH Inc., City of Sydney Council, Verimatrix, Fiverr International Ltd., Informatica, Master For You Agency, Ziraat Bank, doTERRA, Enerjisa Enerji A.Ş, ValueLabs, ADP®, Capital One, Paycor, and Ayala Land Inc., to name a few.
Morgan Elite Specialist Services’s winning entry can be found here (https://thetitanawards.com/winner-info.php?id=2555).
Matthew Morgan
855-445-3404
www.messtx.com
