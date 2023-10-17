Faith Stoddard’s Newly Released “My Life With Tourette’s Syndrome: Just A 'Tic' Away From Divine Intervention” is a Heartfelt and Empowering Autobiography

“My Life With Tourette’s Syndrome: Just A 'Tic' Away From Divine Intervention,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Faith Stoddard, is a deeply personal and uplifting story of hope, determination, and faith that will take readers to the heart of living with Tourette’s Syndrome.