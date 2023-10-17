Keith M. Mitchell’s Newly Released “From Heart to Heart: With Aspirations from the Dove, I Had a Dream, and Poems from the Heart” is a Compelling Anthology

“From Heart to Heart: With Aspirations from the Dove, I Had a Dream, and Poems from the Heart,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Keith M. Mitchell, offers readers a spiritual celebration of all God provides as they immerse themselves within each faith-filled verse.