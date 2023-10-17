Keith M. Mitchell’s Newly Released “From Heart to Heart: With Aspirations from the Dove, I Had a Dream, and Poems from the Heart” is a Compelling Anthology
“From Heart to Heart: With Aspirations from the Dove, I Had a Dream, and Poems from the Heart,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Keith M. Mitchell, offers readers a spiritual celebration of all God provides as they immerse themselves within each faith-filled verse.
Hattiesburg, MS, October 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “From Heart to Heart: With Aspirations from the Dove, I Had a Dream, and Poems from the Heart”: an enjoyable arrangement of faith-based poetic works. “From Heart to Heart: With Aspirations from the Dove, I Had a Dream, and Poems from the Heart” is the creation of published author Keith M. Mitchell, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who graduated from William Carey College
Mitchell shares, “From Heart to Heart is a great book to have for your own. It deals with the spirit of the heart, mind, and soul. Reading the material in this book is a blessing to those who want a better walk with Christ. No, it doesn’t take the awesome and nurturing words of the Bible, but it was given to me as an inspiration from God Almighty. In 2021, God started talking to me through the poems, and He said for me to write, so I just started writing.
“If it’s important to you to get closer to God and you want to hear a testimony from another faith walker, then choosing the book From Heart to Heart is for you. There are more than inspirational poems in this book for reading. It also has other materials that have a Christian aspirating and motivating story. Know that you will enjoy this book with the contents therein and would love to let others know about it also.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Keith M. Mitchell’s new book provides an intelligent examination of a variety of experiences and facets of faith.
Consumers can purchase “From Heart to Heart: With Aspirations from the Dove, I Had a Dream, and Poems from the Heart” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “From Heart to Heart: With Aspirations from the Dove, I Had a Dream, and Poems from the Heart,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
