Marion "Butch" Segars’s Newly Released "St. Nicholas Meets Jesus" is a Charming Christmas Tale That Brings Perspective to the Reason for the Season
“St. Nicholas Meets Jesus,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marion "Butch" Segars, is a sweet story of how Santa Claus came to be through God’s help and the importance of celebrating Christmas for its true purpose.
Rison, AR, October 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “St. Nicholas Meets Jesus”: a delightful seasonal narrative. “St. Nicholas Meets Jesus” is the creation of published author Marion "Butch" Segars.
Segars shares, “This is a story written about people all over the world who are able to come together and work as a community. These people work together to help one another and themselves while living in abundance and sharing kindness with one another. In this story, every person lives in a place with Saint Nicholas, and they all have a specific job that helps another. This teaches all the people to work together to get what they need. Let’s live our lives the way God intended them to be and be the best person we can be.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marion "Butch" Segars’s new book is a helpful tool for helping young readers balance the idea of Santa and the blessing of Jesus Christ.
Consumers can purchase “St. Nicholas Meets Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “St. Nicholas Meets Jesus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
