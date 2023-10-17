Trina Stuller’s Newly Released "Beagle Beach Buddies: Savanna and Tybee Explore Florida" is a Fun and Educational Tale of Life on the Beach
“Beagle Beach Buddies: Savanna and Tybee Explore Florida,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Trina Stuller, is a sweet story of family adventure that offers readers exposure to a variety of sights and creatures in the wilds of Florida.
Deland, FL, October 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Beagle Beach Buddies: Savanna and Tybee Explore Florida”: a celebration of all that nature has to show us. “Beagle Beach Buddies: Savanna and Tybee Explore Florida” is the creation of published author Trina Stuller, a retiree from Purdue University who enjoys camping and traveling with her husband and two humorous beagles.
Stuller shares, “In their second adventure book, Savanna and Tybee depart snowy Indiana to travel in the RV to the sunshine state of Florida. They leave Nanny behind to visit Florida Granny.
“Day trips include going to the beach and discovering sea creatures they’ve never seen before. They will find that Florida’s state parks have slithering snakes and alligators. Look at their different reactions when they see manatees gliding through a spring at a state park.
“Savanna enjoys viewing the lighthouse, whereas Tybee likes the day the family went to see skydivers falling from the sky one after another.
“There are so many new adventures on this trip. They can’t wait to go back to see where their noses will lead them.
“Follow more of the beagles’ adventures through the author’s Instagram account, trinastuller.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Trina Stuller’s new book features whimsical artwork crafted by Christine Fisher.
Consumers can purchase “Beagle Beach Buddies: Savanna and Tybee Explore Florida” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Beagle Beach Buddies: Savanna and Tybee Explore Florida,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Stuller shares, “In their second adventure book, Savanna and Tybee depart snowy Indiana to travel in the RV to the sunshine state of Florida. They leave Nanny behind to visit Florida Granny.
“Day trips include going to the beach and discovering sea creatures they’ve never seen before. They will find that Florida’s state parks have slithering snakes and alligators. Look at their different reactions when they see manatees gliding through a spring at a state park.
“Savanna enjoys viewing the lighthouse, whereas Tybee likes the day the family went to see skydivers falling from the sky one after another.
“There are so many new adventures on this trip. They can’t wait to go back to see where their noses will lead them.
“Follow more of the beagles’ adventures through the author’s Instagram account, trinastuller.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Trina Stuller’s new book features whimsical artwork crafted by Christine Fisher.
Consumers can purchase “Beagle Beach Buddies: Savanna and Tybee Explore Florida” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Beagle Beach Buddies: Savanna and Tybee Explore Florida,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories