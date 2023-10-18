Harlene Pruitt’s Newly Released "Reset" is a Unique Examination of the Ways in Which God Has Guided Creation
“Reset,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Harlene Pruitt, is a powerful reflection on key biblical teachings regarding God’s unending determination to guide and protect each of us.
Plainfield, IL, October 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Reset”: a formidable reminder to hold a thankful heart for His blessings. “Reset” is the creation of published author Harlene Pruitt, who holds an honorary doctorate degree of divinity in theology. She has earned a Bachelor of Arts in psychology/Christian counseling from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. She has her Master’s and Bachelor of Arts degree in theology from Canon Bible College and Seminary in Florida. Prophet Harlene Pruitt is happily married to David Pruitt with three sons and two daughters-in-law and seven grandchildren.
Pruitt shares, “The author of Reset has put much prayer and research into crafting her thoughts as she followed RUACH HA-KODESH’s (Holy Spirit) leading.
“Also, this book can be used as a teaching tool for growth and knowledge for the people of YAHWEH.
“Further, this book is for those who understand that YAHWEH is sovereign and in control.
“As you reach inside the pages of this book, revelation of Him will come forward.
“One is YAHWEH’s constant hovering over His creation to save him from destruction by means of a reset.
“This book illustrates an interesting synopsis of twists and turns, almost like a dance between YAHWEH and man throughout time.
“It explains a little what has taken place for the thousands of years of YAHWEH’s ordained resets to adjust man to follow in the way He destined for man to go.
“YAHWEH’s greatest reset for earth and man was when YAHWEH allowed His only Son, Jesus Christ, YESHUA HAMASHIACH, to reconcile man back unto himself. In addition, this manifested when YESHUA HAMASHIAH became our role model.
“As a reader of this book, one can imagine what YAHWEH’s next resets would manifest in our generation.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Harlene Pruitt’s new book will inspire and challenge readers to seek opportunities to deepen their faith.
Consumers can purchase “Reset” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Reset,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
