"Gay with God," by Midge Noble to Launch October 2023 from Publish Your Purpose
Hartford, CT, October 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Podcaster, speaker, online resiliency coach, and author Midge Noble will launch her new memoir, "Gay with God: Reclaiming My Faith, Honoring My Story" (Publish Your Purpose, 2023, ISBN 979-8-88797-034-9, 979-8-88797-035-6, 979-8-88797-036-3) on October 11, 2023.
Born in the rural south in the late 1950's, Midge Noble was raised in a household with strict parents and fundamentalist religious beliefs. Attending parties or movies was not allowed. Her paternal grandfather, Paw Paw, a fire and brimstone Advent Christian preacher, believed the Bible was the literal word of God and condemned gays and lesbians.
As a teen, Noble felt a calling for missionary work but grew up with a conflicted view of God and the Church. She always felt that somehow she was different, but couldn't quite put her finger on why. In this frank and heartfelt memoir, Noble recounts her childhood years and her struggles as a young adult with her faith and true identity. Doubting herself and her choices, her inner turmoil manifested itself as bulimia and anorexia, and denial and harsh judgment of her feelings. She didn't come out to herself as gay until she was thirty years old.
Noble's poignant journey to reclaim her Christian faith shows that a relationship with the God of your understanding is possible, no matter what you've been taught to the contrary. Honesty and learning to trust your inner guidance are critical for healthy emotional and social development. For anyone questioning how they can reconcile their faith and their personal identity, Noble's inspiring book is a light to shine the way.
“I’ve often said that folks from the LGBTQIA+ community who are able to somehow hold onto their Christian faith are rockstars, bada**es, and all around spiritual heavyweights,” writes Reverend Dr. Mark Sandlin, President and Co-Executive Director of Progressive Christianity.org and Co-Founder of The Christian Left. “It takes a crazy amount of fortitude, desire, and dedication to decide to pursue a faith whose majority of followers spend an unreasonable amount of time pointing judgmental fingers at you and calling you some pretty horrific things. Midge is one of the folks who brought me to the conclusion of the bada**ery of queer Christians.”
Get your copy of Gay with God at your favorite place to buy books, now available for purchase on Amazon here: https://www.amazon.com/Gay-God-Reclaiming-Faith-Honoring/dp/B0CHFB9RQW
Midge Noble will join Jenn T. Grace on Wednesday, October 25 from 11:00 AM to 11:30 AM EDT to celebrate the launch of Gay with God. The event can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DzNEZctu7ow
Midge Noble is an online resiliency coach, speaker, podcaster, and author of two children's books titled SHEBA: Home Is Where Your Heart Is and Ice Cube Award: Learning to Be Cool Under Pressure. Her most recent book is a memoir titled Gay with God: Reclaiming My Faith, Honoring My Story. Midge specializes in helping her LGBTQIA+ community in their coming out and faith journeys. Her main focus is to stop gay suicides by educating people wounded by the church that they can be in a relationship with the God of their understanding and that God does and has always loved us, just as we are created to be. To that end, Midge is very involved in her parish, The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd. Midge and her wife, along with their fur babies, enjoy spending time at their mountain cabin, hiking, and being with their friends.
You can learn more about Midge and her podcast, "Gay with God" at: https://empoweredmidge.podbean.com/
About PYP: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose, visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: October 11, 2023, 238 pages, 6" x 9", hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
$19.99 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-034-9
$32.99 hardcover ISBN 979-8-88797-035-6
$9.99 eBook ISBN 979-8-88797-036-3
Born in the rural south in the late 1950's, Midge Noble was raised in a household with strict parents and fundamentalist religious beliefs. Attending parties or movies was not allowed. Her paternal grandfather, Paw Paw, a fire and brimstone Advent Christian preacher, believed the Bible was the literal word of God and condemned gays and lesbians.
As a teen, Noble felt a calling for missionary work but grew up with a conflicted view of God and the Church. She always felt that somehow she was different, but couldn't quite put her finger on why. In this frank and heartfelt memoir, Noble recounts her childhood years and her struggles as a young adult with her faith and true identity. Doubting herself and her choices, her inner turmoil manifested itself as bulimia and anorexia, and denial and harsh judgment of her feelings. She didn't come out to herself as gay until she was thirty years old.
Noble's poignant journey to reclaim her Christian faith shows that a relationship with the God of your understanding is possible, no matter what you've been taught to the contrary. Honesty and learning to trust your inner guidance are critical for healthy emotional and social development. For anyone questioning how they can reconcile their faith and their personal identity, Noble's inspiring book is a light to shine the way.
“I’ve often said that folks from the LGBTQIA+ community who are able to somehow hold onto their Christian faith are rockstars, bada**es, and all around spiritual heavyweights,” writes Reverend Dr. Mark Sandlin, President and Co-Executive Director of Progressive Christianity.org and Co-Founder of The Christian Left. “It takes a crazy amount of fortitude, desire, and dedication to decide to pursue a faith whose majority of followers spend an unreasonable amount of time pointing judgmental fingers at you and calling you some pretty horrific things. Midge is one of the folks who brought me to the conclusion of the bada**ery of queer Christians.”
Get your copy of Gay with God at your favorite place to buy books, now available for purchase on Amazon here: https://www.amazon.com/Gay-God-Reclaiming-Faith-Honoring/dp/B0CHFB9RQW
Midge Noble will join Jenn T. Grace on Wednesday, October 25 from 11:00 AM to 11:30 AM EDT to celebrate the launch of Gay with God. The event can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DzNEZctu7ow
Midge Noble is an online resiliency coach, speaker, podcaster, and author of two children's books titled SHEBA: Home Is Where Your Heart Is and Ice Cube Award: Learning to Be Cool Under Pressure. Her most recent book is a memoir titled Gay with God: Reclaiming My Faith, Honoring My Story. Midge specializes in helping her LGBTQIA+ community in their coming out and faith journeys. Her main focus is to stop gay suicides by educating people wounded by the church that they can be in a relationship with the God of their understanding and that God does and has always loved us, just as we are created to be. To that end, Midge is very involved in her parish, The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd. Midge and her wife, along with their fur babies, enjoy spending time at their mountain cabin, hiking, and being with their friends.
You can learn more about Midge and her podcast, "Gay with God" at: https://empoweredmidge.podbean.com/
About PYP: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose, visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: October 11, 2023, 238 pages, 6" x 9", hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
$19.99 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-034-9
$32.99 hardcover ISBN 979-8-88797-035-6
$9.99 eBook ISBN 979-8-88797-036-3
Contact
Publish Your PurposeContact
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurpose.com
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurpose.com
Categories