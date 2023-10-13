Wheel Fun Rentals to Host Annual Pumpkin Patch at Ft. Myers’ Lakes Regional Park
Fort Myers, FL, October 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Bring the whole family out to Wheel Fun Rentals’ Annual Pumpkin Patch at Lakes Regional Park, opening Friday, October 13. Enjoy carnival-style games and activities and weave through the Pumpkin Patch on one of Wheel Fun Rentals’ iconic four-wheeled Surreys.
Activities include incredible inflatables, a Halloween Express Train Ride, tractor hayrides, a scarecrow contest, and much more! Families will enjoy sorting through farm-grown pumpkins of all shapes and sizes to find the perfect jack-o-lantern. After working up an appetite, choose from a full menu of hamburgers, hot dogs, ice cream and soft drinks. Bike, specialty cycle, and watercraft rentals are available as well to explore Lakes Regional Park. Available rentals include classic cruiser bikes, kids’ bikes, Wheel Fun Rentals’ unique four-wheel Surreys, kayaks, swan pedal boats, and more.
Wheel Fun Rentals’ Annual Pumpkin Patch will be open October 13 – 15, October 19 – 22, and October 26 – 29. The pumpkin patch hours of operation are Thursdays and Fridays from 6pm to 9pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 9pm. Admission to the patch is free. The cost of various activities ranges from $3 to $15, and there is a fee for parking.
Get a head start on the fall festivities by heading out to Wheel Fun Rentals at Lakes Regional Park for the Annual Pumpkin Patch, located at 7330 Gladiolus Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33908. Play carnival-style games, bike around the park, and have a great fall weekend with your family. For more information, please visit fortmyerspumpkinpatch.com.
Can’t make it to the Pumpkin Patch? No problem. Wheel Fun Rentals offers bike rentals, specialty cycles, boat rentals, and a delicious assortment of food year-round. Visit wheelfunrentals.com/lakes-regional-park for more information.
Wheel Fun Rentals Media Contact:
John Schaffer
(239) 332-2453
wheelfunswfl@comcast.net
About Wheel Fun Rentals
Founded in 1987, Wheel Fun Rentals started with four wheel Surrey cycles, evolved into specialty bike rentals and bike tours, and now offers recreational rentals of all kinds from more than 100 outlets in 16 states. Specializing in unique bikes, boats, and tours, Wheel Fun Rentals has been offering clean, healthy family fun and affordable outdoor entertainment to nearly 3 million customers annually from city and state parks, resorts, and retail outlets through corporate locations and franchised territories. For more information about Wheel Fun Rentals please visit www.wheelfunrentals.com or call 805-650-7770. Follow Wheel Fun Rentals: @WheelFunRentalsOfficial on Facebook, @WheelFunRentalsOfficial on Instagram, and @WheelFunRentals on Twitter.
Activities include incredible inflatables, a Halloween Express Train Ride, tractor hayrides, a scarecrow contest, and much more! Families will enjoy sorting through farm-grown pumpkins of all shapes and sizes to find the perfect jack-o-lantern. After working up an appetite, choose from a full menu of hamburgers, hot dogs, ice cream and soft drinks. Bike, specialty cycle, and watercraft rentals are available as well to explore Lakes Regional Park. Available rentals include classic cruiser bikes, kids’ bikes, Wheel Fun Rentals’ unique four-wheel Surreys, kayaks, swan pedal boats, and more.
Wheel Fun Rentals’ Annual Pumpkin Patch will be open October 13 – 15, October 19 – 22, and October 26 – 29. The pumpkin patch hours of operation are Thursdays and Fridays from 6pm to 9pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 9pm. Admission to the patch is free. The cost of various activities ranges from $3 to $15, and there is a fee for parking.
Get a head start on the fall festivities by heading out to Wheel Fun Rentals at Lakes Regional Park for the Annual Pumpkin Patch, located at 7330 Gladiolus Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33908. Play carnival-style games, bike around the park, and have a great fall weekend with your family. For more information, please visit fortmyerspumpkinpatch.com.
Can’t make it to the Pumpkin Patch? No problem. Wheel Fun Rentals offers bike rentals, specialty cycles, boat rentals, and a delicious assortment of food year-round. Visit wheelfunrentals.com/lakes-regional-park for more information.
Wheel Fun Rentals Media Contact:
John Schaffer
(239) 332-2453
wheelfunswfl@comcast.net
About Wheel Fun Rentals
Founded in 1987, Wheel Fun Rentals started with four wheel Surrey cycles, evolved into specialty bike rentals and bike tours, and now offers recreational rentals of all kinds from more than 100 outlets in 16 states. Specializing in unique bikes, boats, and tours, Wheel Fun Rentals has been offering clean, healthy family fun and affordable outdoor entertainment to nearly 3 million customers annually from city and state parks, resorts, and retail outlets through corporate locations and franchised territories. For more information about Wheel Fun Rentals please visit www.wheelfunrentals.com or call 805-650-7770. Follow Wheel Fun Rentals: @WheelFunRentalsOfficial on Facebook, @WheelFunRentalsOfficial on Instagram, and @WheelFunRentals on Twitter.
Contact
Wheel Fun RentalsContact
John Schaffer
(239) 332-2453
https://wheelfunrentals.com/fl/fort-myers/lakes-regional-park/
John Schaffer
(239) 332-2453
https://wheelfunrentals.com/fl/fort-myers/lakes-regional-park/
Categories