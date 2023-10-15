Wynona’s House Exceeds Fundraising Goal at Third Annual Charity Golf Outing Which Will Empower Essex County Children at Risk of Abuse
This event helps raise necessary funds to provide a strong community response to child abuse, as well as provides meals and facility renovations to ensure a child-friendly and safe environment for children and their families. Centennial celebrations of Senator Wynona Lipman will also take place in November & December.
Newark, NJ, October 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Wynona’s House Child Advocacy Center (CAC) hosted its Third Annual Charity Golf Outing at the Rock Hill Spring Club in West Orange, New Jersey, benefiting the children of Essex County. This event helps raise necessary funds to provide a strong community response to child abuse, as well as provides meals and facility renovations to ensure a child-friendly and safe environment for children and their families. This event featured many fun contests, including a long drive hole competition with professional golfer Mike Watson, closest to the pin shots, and a 50/50 raffle.
Wynona’s House was proud to exceed its goal and raise its highest fundraising total in the three years this event has taken place. The CAC showed its gratitude toward its wide range of generous sponsors and donors, including Amboy Bank, The Ambriola Company, Charity Golf International, CNC Construction, Coldwell Bank, Connell Foley, C & S Foundation, Cushman & Wakefield, Eco Design Technology, GBDI Consulting, Genova Burns LLC, Greg Dillon, HBK CPAs & Consultants, Lincoln Financial, Major Taylor Cycling Club of New Jersey, McCarter & English, Panasonic, Roof4Roof, RWJ Barnabas Health, Sacks and Sacks L.L.P, Santander, Social Squib, Thomas Giblin Association, Vertilocity, and Vitruvius Productions, and Walkill Group.
For the past three years, like much of the nation, Wynona’s House was forced to pivot and provide the services its families needed when they needed them. The pandemic ravaged schools and community organizations. Many continue to face food insecurity, challenges caused by substance abuse, and physical/mental health concerns—the support that Wynona’s House provides guides families in managing experienced trauma.
October also happens to be National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which is recognized by Wynona’s House every year. Those that are interested in donating to Wynona’s House may do so at wynonashouse.org. “Thank you for considering this opportunity to increase awareness and help child victims in need. Every dollar we raise allows us to continue to provide desperately needed services for children and their families in crisis,” said Gale Britton, Board President.
Senator Wynona Lipman, the namesake of Wynona's House, would have turned 100 in November 2023. “Wynona’s House will be holding the third installation of The Wynona Lipman Project, a three-part Centennial Celebration which honors the 100th birthday of Senator Wynona Lipman,” stated Dominic Prophete, J.D., CEO, Wynona’s House, Essex County’s Child Advocacy Center. “We welcome the public to join us as we promote her legacy and carry on her passion to bring hope, healing, and justice to children for victims of child abuse.” The first event in the series was The Wynona Lipman Project Community Forum featuring Newark Municipal Council President LaMonica McIver, Senator Nia H. Gill, Former NJ Senate Majority Leader and Senator Loretta Weinberg, Senator/Mayor Sharpe James, and Lobbyist and Co-Founder of Wynona’s House Jeannine LaRue on April 22 at the Newark Public Library. For the second event, the New Jersey Historical Society will host the opening of the exhibit Stronger Than Steel: The Wynona Lipman Story on November 18 at 1 p.m. followed by a reception, talk, and book signing by April D. Ryan, Washington, D.C. Bureau Chief and Senior White House Correspondent at theGrio. The third event will be a screening of award-winning producer and director Celeste A. Bateman’s documentary about Senator Wynona Lipman on December 2 at 2 p.m. at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center. Both of the upcoming events are free to attend and open to the public.
For more information, contact Development and Communications Associate Minela Kajmak, MBA, MEd at mkajmak@wynonashouse.org or 973-735-2237.
About Wynona’s House Child Advocacy Center
Wynona’s House is an incorporated 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization named in honor of its legislative champion, the late Senator Wynona Lipman, who helped develop the Center to promote justice, hope, and healing for child victims of abuse and neglect throughout Essex County by coordinating investigation, prosecution, treatment, prevention, and supportive services utilizing the “child-centered” multidisciplinary team approach. Located in Newark, Wynona’s House is the only co-located Child Advocacy Center in New Jersey, serving over 800,000 Essex County residents and providing direct services to more than 950 abused/neglected children each year. For more information about Wynona’s House visit wynonashouse.org.
