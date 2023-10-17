Mason Ludwig Impresses in ARCA Menards Series Debut with Spraker Racing Enterprises
Mason Ludwig's impressive ARCA Menards Series debut at the Shore Lunch 200 showcased his adaptability and talent, securing a 6th place finish. Teaming up with Spraker Racing Enterprises, he received praise from team owner Jeff Spraker. Ludwig's gratitude extends to sponsors Bell Wire and SpeedNut Apparel, who played a crucial role in making this opportunity possible. He aims to assemble a full ARCA Menards Series season for 2024.
Mooresville, NC, October 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mason Ludwig, the rising star from North Branch, Michigan, delivered an outstanding performance in his ARCA Menards Series debut at the Shore Lunch 200 on October 7, 2023, racing under the banner of Spraker Racing Enterprises. Ludwig showcased his exceptional talent, finishing a remarkable 6th place in a highly competitive field, despite having never raced an ARCA car before and returning to the track after nearly 9 months since his last late model race.
Teaming up with Spraker Racing Enterprises for the first time, Mason Ludwig's debut in the ARCA Menards Series was met with widespread praise. Jeff Spraker, the team owner, expressed his pride in having Mason behind the wheel: "I am proud to have had Mason in our car. He listened, gave good feedback, and drove a smart race. I'm hoping we can work together again in the future."
Mason Ludwig is incredibly thankful for his sponsors' support. "I want to thank everyone who's helped make this dream come true," Mason said. "Bell Wire Communication Construction, a local business from North Branch, Michigan, stepped up for this race, and their commitment to the community is something I'm proud to represent. I've also been working with SpeedNut Apparel Co. for a while, and it's been fun promoting their racing-themed clothes and tees."
Mason Ludwig, reflecting on his debut, added, "I had an amazing time and learned a lot about how the car handles. It's information I can use while behind the wheel as a driver and as I work on the cars as a technician. I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel and continue to learn and reach new levels."
As Mason Ludwig and his dedicated team set their sights on the future, they are diligently working to assemble a full ARCA Menards Series season for 2024. Ludwig is actively seeking additional sponsors to join his journey for the upcoming season. If your business values determination, integrity, hard work, and is in search of a talented and dedicated driver to represent your brand, Mason Ludwig is the ideal candidate.
With a track record of success and an unwavering commitment to the sport, Mason Ludwig is poised to achieve greater heights in the world of auto racing. Follow his journey and stay tuned for exciting updates on his quest for a full ARCA Menards Series season in 2024.
For more information and sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.masonludwig.com.
About Spraker Racing Enterprises
Spraker Racing Enterprises is a dynamic racing team with a history of outstanding performances and an intense passion to help people elevate their careers. To learn more, visit www.sprakerracing.com.
About Mason Ludwig Racing
Mason Ludwig is a 21-year-old racing sensation from North Branch, Michigan. Racing since the early age of 7, Mason has steadily made his way through the ranks capturing numerous wins and championships. For more information, updates and further details about Ludwig and his career with links to his social media pages visit www.masonludwig.com.
Contact
Mason Ludwig RacingContact
Jaime Ludwig
810-656-7241
www.masonludwig.com
