Mason Ludwig Impresses in ARCA Menards Series Debut with Spraker Racing Enterprises

Mason Ludwig's impressive ARCA Menards Series debut at the Shore Lunch 200 showcased his adaptability and talent, securing a 6th place finish. Teaming up with Spraker Racing Enterprises, he received praise from team owner Jeff Spraker. Ludwig's gratitude extends to sponsors Bell Wire and SpeedNut Apparel, who played a crucial role in making this opportunity possible. He aims to assemble a full ARCA Menards Series season for 2024.