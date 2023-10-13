The UP 7000 Edge is a Palm-Sized Mini PC Hosting the Full Intel® Processor N-series Lineup
AAEON’s UP 7000 Edge is a tiny, versatile, and efficient option for a plethora of computing needs.
Taipei, Taiwan, October 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- AAEON’s UP brand, a leading producer of advanced developer boards and Mini PCs, has released the UP 7000 Edge, a Mini PC which hosts the full lineup of embedded Intel® Processor N-series CPUs in an exceptionally small 3.62” x 2.52” x 1.78” (92mm x 64mm x 45.2mm) form factor.
This release comes off the back of substantial momentum for the brand, which has shown its dedication to adopting the latest in Intel® processor technology to bring versatile and market-ready products to its customers with the release of a number of record-breaking models across both its developer board and Mini PC ranges.
Available in SKUs featuring Intel® Processors N200, N97, N100, or N50; the UP 7000 Edge contains substantial processing power, making it suitable for deployment in industrial automation, digital signage, and various other applications. The inclusion of up to 8GB LPDDR5 memory and up to 64GB eMMC storage provides both speed and storage capacity to support multitasking and data storage requirements, while onboard TPM 2.0 enhances data security.
The PC’s Intel® UHD Graphics package ensures reliable visual performance with which to take advantage of its HDMI 1.4b display output. Other notable I/O features include three USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports and one RJ-45 port supporting Realtek RTL8111H-CG Gigabit Ethernet, conveniently grouped to provide connectivity for various peripheral devices.
The UP 7000 Edge offers versatility by supporting both Windows 10 LTSC 2021 and Linux operating systems, specifically Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and Kernel 5.15. This flexibility allows users to choose the operating system that best aligns with their preferences and requirements. Its flexibility extends to the PC’s deployment options, with a VESA mount making for easy, discreet installation.
To learn more about the UP 7000 Edge, please visit its product page.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms, and is recognized as a Titanium member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
