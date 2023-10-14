Haba InsurTech Secures Pre-Seed Funding to Revolutionize Insurance Services in Nigeria
Lagos, Nigeria, October 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In a significant milestone for the Nigerian InsurTech sector, Haba InsurTech, co-founded in 2022 by Constance Oshafi, Stephen Onwe, and Paul Showemimo, has successfully raised $75,000 in a pre-seed funding round. This financial infusion marks a pivotal moment in Haba InsurTech's journey, as the company seeks to expand its capabilities and redefine the insurance landscape in Nigeria.
Haba InsurTech's inception stemmed from the founders' collective vision to simplify and revolutionize the insurance experience in Nigeria. Recognizing the complexities and challenges associated with insurance, Constance, Stephen, and Paul aimed to create a platform that would make insurance accessible, user-friendly, and cost-effective.
What sets Haba InsurTech apart is its unwavering commitment to putting customers first. The startup is driven by a relentless dedication to providing their customers with easy claims processing and, if needed, streamlined repair services for their vehicles. This customer-centric ethos positions Haba InsurTech as a game-changer in the insurance industry.
Haba InsurTech has developed a comprehensive suite of services designed to cater to the diverse needs of both individuals and businesses. At its core, the company focuses on delivering a hassle-free insurance experience, emphasizing:
Effortless Claims Processing with their user-friendly app which streamlines the claims process, enabling policyholders to file claims quickly and efficiently and can also provide their customers with the option of choosing repair services, ensuring their vehicles are swiftly restored to optimal condition.
With the successful completion of a $75,000 pre-seed funding round, Haba InsurTech is poised for exponential growth. These funds will be strategically allocated to enhance the company's service capabilities, strengthen its technical team, and amplify its marketing efforts to reach a broader base of individual customers.
Upscale Management Services, one of the investors in Haba InsurTech, commended the startup's mission to address a critical need in Nigeria's insurance market. With millions of vehicles on the road and a growing demand for reliable insurance coverage, Haba InsurTech's use of technology to simplify claims and facilitate vehicle repairs is not just timely but crucial.
Haba InsurTech's successful pre-seed funding round marks the beginning of a transformative era for insurance services in Nigeria. With its resolute focus on customer satisfaction, innovative solutions for claims and repairs, and visionary investors, Haba InsurTech is positioned to redefine insurance accessibility, empower policyholders, and shape the future of the insurance sector in Nigeria. As the insurance landscape evolves, Haba InsurTech stands as a beacon of innovation, ready to make insurance easier, more reliable, and ultimately more customer-centric.
Constance Oshafi
+2348065743525
Constance Oshafi
+2348065743525
haba.insure
