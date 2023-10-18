Author Cassie A. Hunter-Macedo’s New Book, "The Golden Box," is a Compelling Novel Inspired by an Idea from a Kid’s Perspective That Anything Golden is a Treasure

Recent release “The Golden Box,” from Page Publishing author Cassie A. Hunter-Macedo, is a fascinating novel about kids who collect different items from the town dump and put them into a box, which they would be influenced by three witches’ spell and transfer them back in time and forward into the future struggling to find their one lost friend.