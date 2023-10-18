Author Cassie A. Hunter-Macedo’s New Book, "The Golden Box," is a Compelling Novel Inspired by an Idea from a Kid’s Perspective That Anything Golden is a Treasure
Recent release “The Golden Box,” from Page Publishing author Cassie A. Hunter-Macedo, is a fascinating novel about kids who collect different items from the town dump and put them into a box, which they would be influenced by three witches’ spell and transfer them back in time and forward into the future struggling to find their one lost friend.
Fresno, CA, October 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cassie A. Hunter-Macedo, a fifty-year-old writer of German-Irish descent, has completed her new book, “The Golden Box”: an interesting novel about kids who work together to find their lost friend.
Author Cassie A. Hunter-Macedo was born on December 31, 1969, in Fresno, California. She has a degree in associate science in radiology technology and worked in a trauma level III hospital, taking X-rays until a hand injury. She had several unfortunate injuries since the hand injury on the job and several surgeries that changed her career dramatically. She is an artist who uses pen, pencil, and acrylic paint and has done several large murals locally at the Fresno County Court House and several different homes. She enjoys spending time with her wife and family and her seven furry babies—three dogs and four cats.
Hunter-Macedo writes, “It was fall in 1945 in a small town located in Kalamazoo, Michigan, with a population of 17,094. The town’s architecture was very Victorian style—late 1700s. The houses were prominently single level, but some were two-story with wooden shake roofs and bricks that would line the entryway and/or usually the front part of the house. The houses looked like gingerbreads with red fireplaces. Their steep-line roofing came to points like a steeple on an old church. The trees umbrellaed over the street, barely allowing light to shine through. Some houses had fenced front yards, but for the most part, all of the houses had open front yard with manicured short-trimmed landscape. The back yards were enclosed by a six-foot vertical red wooden board type of fencing for privacy. An alleyway separated the back of each house. Two metal garbage cans generally were sitting in the back of the garage and picked up once a week. Some houses had small one-car garages.”
Published by Page Publishing, Cassie A. Hunter-Macedo’s captivating tale brings readers along for an unforgettable adventure.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Golden Box” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
