Author Alpha Kennedy’s New Book, "Expressing Feelings," is a Poetic Exploration of Feelings That Provides Tips on How to be Comfortable with Ourselves or Comfort Others
Recent release “Expressing Feelings,” from Page Publishing author Alpha Kennedy, is a book of poems that includes thoughts on knowing oneself and the thoughts and feelings one has in order to use the right words for expression and self-growth.
Hempstead, NY, October 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Alpha Kennedy, whose work explores the meaning behind feelings, has completed her new book, “Expressing Feelings”: a collection of poetry that tackles thoughts and aims to help readers understand what’s going on in their own minds.
Kennedy writes, “Just saying, thinking, or writing positive thoughts makes us stronger in every way—body, mind, or spirit—whether we believe the words or not. Having the qualities of love, compassion, gratitude, understanding, patience, and joy within yourself guides your feelings. Words are powerful tools, and depending on how they are used, they can effectively either cause pain or make someone happy.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kennedy’s thought-provoking collection tackles deep subjects and imparts a positive message for readers who are willing to try to make sense of abstract thoughts and feelings, put them into words, and use those words to help heal themselves and comfort others.
“Words are powerful tools, and if used correctly, they can effectively ease someone’s pain,” Kennedy said.
Readers who wish to experience this inspirational work can purchase “Expressing Feelings” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
