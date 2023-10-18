Author Nancy Bryant’s New Book, "Baby’s Breath," Explores Bias and How Everyone’s Human Nature Plays Out from One Person to the Next
Recent release “Baby’s Breath,” from Page Publishing author Nancy Bryant, allows readers to enter the characters’ lives and gain a better understanding of the reason behind their behavior.
Louisville, KY, October 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nancy Bryant, who is originally from Wichita Falls, Texas, where her father was stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base, has completed her new book, “Baby’s Breath”: a mesmerizing novel that reminds readers that treasures may be discovered if they dig a bit deeper.
Author Nancy Bryant currently resides on a hobby farm she owns on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky, where she owns trail horses, along with various sweet dogs and a few barn cats. Nancy loves reading and like many people, she always has a book ready to go. Her interest in writing was encouraged early on by her high school English teacher who noted in Nancy’s senior yearbook that “she was a joy and challenging.” The actual sitting down to write came after raising a family and working at a local power plant. Her first draft of Baby’s Breath was edited by a childhood friend, John Nelson, who is a retired newspaper editor who likes short, efficient sentences and hates possessives. Nancy is quite certain that he would agree with the “challenging” notation in her yearbook.
Nancy writes, “The isolated trailer at the edge of the trailer park was dark, quiet, save for the low sound of the small television in the one bedroom. No one was awake or going to work. Neighbors were unaware of anything going on around them, especially a kid in a dirty diaper. The door was open; always open, so her tiny hand lightly grasped the broken slats of the crude railing as she muttered while going down, down, down with each step. The small overgrown yard was littered with bottles and bags of trash. Once in the tall grass, only glimpses of a tiny head could be seen if anyone bothered to look. Her shoes had been on her feet for at least three days, even though they were too tight for her, no one noticed. She spent a considerable amount of time playing with the bottles and other debris tossed about the yard as she searched desperately for any morsel of yummy she could find because she was so hungry, always hungry.”
Published by Page Publishing, Nancy Bryant’s intriguing tale emphasizes the message that the preconceived notion of how a person appears in life is only the surface.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase "Baby's Breath" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
