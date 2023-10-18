Author Backtash Akram’s New Book, "Love and Life," is a Thought-Provoking Compilation of Observations of the World, Told Through the Author's Gift of Poetry

Recent release “Love and Life,” from Page Publishing author Backtash Akram, is a fascinating assortment of poems that explore the author's thoughts and opinions on various topics in life, from things like outer space to the natural order of the world and the unique relationships that bind people together.