Author Backtash Akram’s New Book, "Love and Life," is a Thought-Provoking Compilation of Observations of the World, Told Through the Author's Gift of Poetry
Recent release “Love and Life,” from Page Publishing author Backtash Akram, is a fascinating assortment of poems that explore the author's thoughts and opinions on various topics in life, from things like outer space to the natural order of the world and the unique relationships that bind people together.
Springfield, VA, October 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Backtash Akram, who currently resides in Northern Virginia, has completed his new book, “Love and Life”: a captivating series of stirring poems and ruminations that reflect upon various aspects of the human condition, emotions, and the natural world.
“‘Love and Life’ covers a lot of each of those topics,” writes Akram. “The book contains poems about love and its various forms and how a person may experience it relating to the person whom they love. It also covers topics about outer space, nature, observations, existential order, companies, friends, aging, and much more.”
Published by Page Publishing, Backtash Akram’s engaging poems will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow the author’s poetic journey to discover meaningful truths and personal observations about the universe. Deeply personal and poignant, Akram bares his very soul throughout “Love and Life,” inviting readers of all backgrounds to think differently about the world through his words.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Love and Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“‘Love and Life’ covers a lot of each of those topics,” writes Akram. “The book contains poems about love and its various forms and how a person may experience it relating to the person whom they love. It also covers topics about outer space, nature, observations, existential order, companies, friends, aging, and much more.”
Published by Page Publishing, Backtash Akram’s engaging poems will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow the author’s poetic journey to discover meaningful truths and personal observations about the universe. Deeply personal and poignant, Akram bares his very soul throughout “Love and Life,” inviting readers of all backgrounds to think differently about the world through his words.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Love and Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories