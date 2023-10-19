Author Charles Anthony Merchant Childes’s New Book, "Beyond the Grave," is a Series of Family Stories Surrounding the Paranormal Encounters of the Author's Ancestors
Recent release “Beyond the Grave,” from Page Publishing author Charles Anthony Merchant Childes, is a riveting collection of stories passed down to the author by both members of his family and through vivid dreams that centers around his ancestors’ struggles to find their place and make a home for themselves, along with their encounters with supernatural across generations.
Citrus Springs, FL, October 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Charles Anthony Merchant Childes, who is in his eighth spiritual cycle and is what is known as an old soul, has completed his new book, “Beyond the Grave”: a compilation of family stories as the author recalls them, many of which have been passed down to him through detailed dreams, that describe his family’s history on Monteith Island, as well as the various encounters with the spiritual and supernatural they have faced over the years.
Born in Camden, Maine, author Charles Anthony Merchant Childes is a direct descendant of Samuel Wardwell, who was the last male to be persecuted at the Salem witch trials. He is an accomplished pianist and, for over twenty years, was a church musician, having played the piano throughout the United States, Great Britain, and Jamaica. The author also has the distinction of playing the oldest steel pipe organ in the USA housed in the Old North Church in Boston, Massachusetts. Later in his life, Childes managed a historic haunted inn located in Florida and was featured by TAPS and “Ghost Hunters.”
“Growing up, I often visited older family members with my mother,” writes Childes. “I remember well, the sharing of tales and stories of the old days about our family on Monteith Island. This book is a compilation of those stories as I recall them, though they may have even changed as they were passed down and intertwined with a little fiction, a little nonfiction as well as many of my paranormal experiences. Many names in this collection of paranormal and spiritual encounters have been changed to protect the privacy of my living relatives and friends. Though geographical locations have not been changed. Many of these accounts were revealed in detailed dreams. I will leave it up to you to determine what is real and what is imaginary. To all who read this book, I say, let your imagination run wild.”
Published by Page Publishing, Charles Anthony Merchant Childes’s enthralling tale will take readers on a fascinating journey through generations of the author’s family, witnessing the struggles they have overcome, from harsh conditions in settling the island of Monteith to the paranormal. Expertly paced and deeply personal, Childes weaves an intricate self-portrait of himself and his ancestors that is sure to leave readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this fascinating work can purchase “Beyond the Grave” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
