Author Janet Sanders’s New Book, "Stories of Life," Encourages Faith and Trust in God by Exploring the Struggles That the Lord Helped the Author Survive and Grow from
Recent release “Stories of Life,” from Covenant Books author Janet Sanders, is a compelling and eye-opening account that follows the author through her various struggles and challenges she has faced over the course of her life and how each of them brought her closer to the Lord as he helped to guide her through each trial so that she might mature both emotionally and spiritually.
Broken Arrow, OK, October 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Janet Sanders, a retired tax accountant and active member of the Assembly at Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, has completed her new book, “Stories of Life”: a thoughtful, expressive, and heartfelt account of some of the major spiritual truths learned by the author over time, spanning some seventy years.
“I am not to be thankful that bad happened but that I was able to learn from it,” writes Sanders. “Some people can learn just by listening to the consequences another person suffered. Other people, like me, need to suffer those consequences before they learn. God would rather we learn from listening to Him and believing Him (trust and obey). But we are to be thankful no matter how we learn because the ultimate goal is to mature spiritually…”
Sander continues, “My desire for this book is that it be a handy reference book of encouragement. If God will do it for one person, He will do it for anyone. God is not a respecter of persons. He is a loving, caring God, but He is also a Father that expects respect, obedience, and believing in Him. Trust and obey and God will always come through for you. Learn from the mistakes of others so you don’t fall into the same snares.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Janet Sanders’s new book weaves together humor, drama, and tragedy to explore the various situations that have helped her along on her journey of spiritual learning and growth that brought her closer together with the Lord, including the struggles and events of a difficult childhood and young adult life, as well as the resulting success that came after commitment to following God’s chosen path for her life.
Deeply personal and emotionally explosive, Sanders paints an intimate self-portrait throughout “Stories of Life” that she hopes will help encourage readers to grow closer with the Lord as she has, and to understand that He is always on their side, no matter what difficult situation life may present for them.
Readers can purchase “Stories of Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
