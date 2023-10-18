Author Wes Cartwright’s New Book, "The Hairy Scary Mouse," is a Beautiful Story About How One's Differences Can Allow Them to do Important Things and Help Others

Recent release “The Hairy Scary Mouse,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Wes Cartwright, centers around a mouse who has become an outcast due to his extremely long hair that makes him look frightening to others. But when a strong winter cold snap threatens all the mice, the Hairy Scary Mouse comes to the rescue and helps his friends see how important differences can be.