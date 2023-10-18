Author Wes Cartwright’s New Book, "The Hairy Scary Mouse," is a Beautiful Story About How One's Differences Can Allow Them to do Important Things and Help Others
Recent release “The Hairy Scary Mouse,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Wes Cartwright, centers around a mouse who has become an outcast due to his extremely long hair that makes him look frightening to others. But when a strong winter cold snap threatens all the mice, the Hairy Scary Mouse comes to the rescue and helps his friends see how important differences can be.
Winchester, KY, October 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Wes Cartwright, a loving father, has completed his new book “The Hairy Scary Mouse”: a captivating tale that centers around a mouse who is made fun of for being different from the other mice, but is able to help them all because of his differences when they find themselves in trouble.
Cartwright shares, “The Hairy Scary Mouse is different from the other mice. But what has made him different and unique has also allowed him to do great things!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Wes Cartwright’s riveting story highlights how being different can be a good thing, and there is always more than meets the eye when it comes to one’s appearances. Accompanied by vibrant artwork to help bring his tale to life, Cartwright weaves a delightful tale that parents and guardians will be able to use to teach young readers a valuable lesson while engaging with a fun and exciting story.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Hairy Scary Mouse” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
