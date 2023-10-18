Author B.R. Greenley’s New Book, “In the Name of Sin: Book One, Part One of The Love & Sin Saga,” Follows Two Lovers from Different Worlds, United Through Unknown Forces
Recent release “In the Name of Sin: Book One, Part One of The Love & Sin Saga,” from Newman Springs Publishing author B.R. Greenley, is a captivating story that centers around Tony, an average New Yorker, who happens to cross paths with a succubus one night while at a club. Instantly attracted to each other, Tony and Michelle's relationship will test whether or not evil can truly learn to love.
New York, NY, October 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- B.R. Greenley, who has been intrigued by both the paranormal and supernatural in both fictional and conventional ways since he was a child, has completed his new book, “In the Name of Sin: Book One, Part One of The Love & Sin Saga”: a fascinating supernatural thriller in which two strangers from completely opposite worlds are brought together on a fateful night in New York City, changing the course of their lives forever.
A longtime storyteller who centers on the dark and spiritual side, author B.R. Greenley often felt that the world of the demonic and dark spirits seemed to revolve constantly in his life. After three incidents of near-death experiences, he was inspired to begin the work of the first of many forthcoming novels centered on the dark world he’s crafted. Currently, the author resides in New York City with his wife, a practicing Wiccan, where a lot of experiences with the paranormal and supernatural helped to spark his curiosity that helped to craft the dark stories in his mind. When not being focused on his writing or the supernatural, Greenley likes to spend time outdoors, listening to music, reading both novels and historical accounts, or taking moments to watch both movies and shows with his wife that inspire him to write.
Greenley writes, “Antonio ‘Tony’ Willhiem is your average young man from Queens, New York, with dreams just like anyone else from the suburbs. He just seems to have hit a patch of bad luck since he was a kid that seems to only get worse as he gets older. All he wants is what most people his age want—college education, a good job, a solid future, and of course love. What more could anyone with sensible desires ask for?
“Michelle Victoria Du'Pree is anything but normal; she's from a rich, socialite family in New York City, but she is in fact close to three hundred years old--half human, half demon, called an Immortal, more commonly known in religious texts as a succubus or lust demoness. She has her own wants too: companionship and a lifelong mate of her very own and, of course, freedom. But she feels like she's cursed with loneliness as she wanders through the darkness and decades in Manhattan's shadows.
“In a chance meeting at a nightclub called the Factory, will a lonely immortal demoness and an average guy from Queens find out they are destined to be something more together, or will this meeting lead to something more sinister and hideous? One looks to an immediate future while the other looks toward the long looming years of immortality ahead.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, B.R. Greenley’s engaging tale will challenge readers to question whether or not evil can actually love, or if Tony will meet the unfortunate ending like so many others have after crossing paths with Michelle. Poignant and character driven, Greenley weaves an unforgettable journey that will leave readers spellbound as they follow along to discover where Tony and Michelle’s relationship will lead, and what forces brought them together in the first place.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “In the Name of Sin: Book One, Part One of The Love & Sin Saga” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
