Author B.R. Greenley’s New Book, “In the Name of Sin: Book One, Part One of The Love & Sin Saga,” Follows Two Lovers from Different Worlds, United Through Unknown Forces

Recent release “In the Name of Sin: Book One, Part One of The Love & Sin Saga,” from Newman Springs Publishing author B.R. Greenley, is a captivating story that centers around Tony, an average New Yorker, who happens to cross paths with a succubus one night while at a club. Instantly attracted to each other, Tony and Michelle's relationship will test whether or not evil can truly learn to love.