Author Leanne Komnick, Psy.D.’s New Book, “Relationships among Combat Experience, Moral Injury, and Mental Health Outcomes,” Explores the Emotional Toll of Active Duty

Recent release “Relationships among Combat Experience, Moral Injury, and Mental Health Outcomes,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Leanne Komnick, Psy.D., is a thought-provoking look at the data relating to mental illness amongst active-duty veterans in the hopes of increasing awareness and developing better treatment options to help prevent self-harm and suicide amongst those who have served.