Author Leanne Komnick, Psy.D.’s New Book, “Relationships among Combat Experience, Moral Injury, and Mental Health Outcomes,” Explores the Emotional Toll of Active Duty
Recent release “Relationships among Combat Experience, Moral Injury, and Mental Health Outcomes,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Leanne Komnick, Psy.D., is a thought-provoking look at the data relating to mental illness amongst active-duty veterans in the hopes of increasing awareness and developing better treatment options to help prevent self-harm and suicide amongst those who have served.
Columbia, SC, October 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Leanne Komnick, Psy.D., who received her PsyD in clinical psychology from the California School of Professional Psychology in the San Francisco Bay Area, has completed her new book, “Relationships among Combat Experience, Moral Injury, and Mental Health Outcomes”: a stunning look at the ways in which serving in the Armed Forces is linked to an increasing epidemic of mental health issues and injuries amongst returning veterans.
Author Leanne Komnick’s passion for veterans and the military communities is derived from her background and experience serving in the United States Air Force as a mental health technician. After personally witnessing the impact that the war on terror has had and continues to have on the military and veteran communities, she pursued her doctorate in clinical psychology and focused her research on military trauma and moral injury. The author completed her doctoral internship at the Veterans Affairs Western Colorado Health Care System in Grand Junction, Colorado. Currently, she calls South Carolina home and enjoys spending time with her sons.
Dr. Komnick writes, “Nearly two million military members have deployed in support of the continued conflicts in Iraq (Operation Iraqi Freedom, OIF) and Afghanistan (Operation Enduring Freedom, OEF) and Operation New Dawn (OND) (Campbell and Riggs 2015). We as a society have become more aware of the effects of war. For example, we know that military members who have engaged in combat are far more likely to be diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety, and depression. Yet there are many unanswered questions related to the psychological treatment and interventions developed for those who have served in the Armed Forces as well as the reduction and prevention of the completion of suicide in this community. The current statistics state that twenty-two veterans a day die from suicide (Department of Veterans Affairs 2017). This body of work is dedicated to the impact that war can pose on those who have served in the Armed Forces and aims to shine a light on the impact that moral injury can pose.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Leanne Komnick, Psy.D.’s enlightening work uses a scientific approach to understanding the correlation between such issues like PTSD or anxiety and how they relate to active duty, greatly affecting those who have served overseas and witnessed active combat. By sharing her research and observations, Dr. Komnick hopes to help readers understand the mental health issues veterans are currently facing, and hopefully reach better treatment options through increased knowledge and awareness.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Relationships among Combat Experience, Moral Injury, and Mental Health Outcomes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Author Leanne Komnick’s passion for veterans and the military communities is derived from her background and experience serving in the United States Air Force as a mental health technician. After personally witnessing the impact that the war on terror has had and continues to have on the military and veteran communities, she pursued her doctorate in clinical psychology and focused her research on military trauma and moral injury. The author completed her doctoral internship at the Veterans Affairs Western Colorado Health Care System in Grand Junction, Colorado. Currently, she calls South Carolina home and enjoys spending time with her sons.
Dr. Komnick writes, “Nearly two million military members have deployed in support of the continued conflicts in Iraq (Operation Iraqi Freedom, OIF) and Afghanistan (Operation Enduring Freedom, OEF) and Operation New Dawn (OND) (Campbell and Riggs 2015). We as a society have become more aware of the effects of war. For example, we know that military members who have engaged in combat are far more likely to be diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety, and depression. Yet there are many unanswered questions related to the psychological treatment and interventions developed for those who have served in the Armed Forces as well as the reduction and prevention of the completion of suicide in this community. The current statistics state that twenty-two veterans a day die from suicide (Department of Veterans Affairs 2017). This body of work is dedicated to the impact that war can pose on those who have served in the Armed Forces and aims to shine a light on the impact that moral injury can pose.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Leanne Komnick, Psy.D.’s enlightening work uses a scientific approach to understanding the correlation between such issues like PTSD or anxiety and how they relate to active duty, greatly affecting those who have served overseas and witnessed active combat. By sharing her research and observations, Dr. Komnick hopes to help readers understand the mental health issues veterans are currently facing, and hopefully reach better treatment options through increased knowledge and awareness.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Relationships among Combat Experience, Moral Injury, and Mental Health Outcomes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories