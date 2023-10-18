Author Marsha May Fairchild Sumpter’s New Book, "The Spare: Part 2," is the Riveting Continuation of the Author’s Revealing, Emotionally Raw Autobiography
Recent release “The Spare: Part 2,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Marsha May Fairchild Sumpter, is the intriguing follow-up to the author’s first memoir, inviting readers into the trials of her marriage.
Kadoka, SD, October 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Marsha May Fairchild Sumpter has completed her new book, “The Spare: Part 2”: a fascinating work that offers readers a glimpse into the challenging formative years of the author’s marriage.
Sumpter writes, “Bill came from a broken home, an only child raised in Arkansas. He was raised, in part, by his grandparents Mamie and Boon Sumpter. His mother was born to Mamie, when she was married to James Riley, along with two more sisters and two brothers. When James passed away, Mamie married Boon Sumpter, who had three children of his own—NW and two daughters. Their two kids, Virgie Riley and NW (Narvel Wesley) Sumpter—stepbrother and stepsister—found themselves pregnant. They married, and from that marriage, a baby girl was born, who did not survive, and Billy Ray was born September 12, 1940. Soon they discovered that they had drifted apart. NW enlisted in the military and eventually was assigned to a post in Rapid City, at the Rapid City Army Air Base, which was a training base for the B-17 Flying Fortress.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Marsha May Fairchild Sumpter’s fascinating tale shares how, through commitment and stubbornness, the author and her husband hung in there.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Spare: Part 2” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Sumpter writes, “Bill came from a broken home, an only child raised in Arkansas. He was raised, in part, by his grandparents Mamie and Boon Sumpter. His mother was born to Mamie, when she was married to James Riley, along with two more sisters and two brothers. When James passed away, Mamie married Boon Sumpter, who had three children of his own—NW and two daughters. Their two kids, Virgie Riley and NW (Narvel Wesley) Sumpter—stepbrother and stepsister—found themselves pregnant. They married, and from that marriage, a baby girl was born, who did not survive, and Billy Ray was born September 12, 1940. Soon they discovered that they had drifted apart. NW enlisted in the military and eventually was assigned to a post in Rapid City, at the Rapid City Army Air Base, which was a training base for the B-17 Flying Fortress.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Marsha May Fairchild Sumpter’s fascinating tale shares how, through commitment and stubbornness, the author and her husband hung in there.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Spare: Part 2” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories