Author Marsha May Fairchild Sumpter’s New Book, "The Spare: Part 2," is the Riveting Continuation of the Author’s Revealing, Emotionally Raw Autobiography

Recent release “The Spare: Part 2,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Marsha May Fairchild Sumpter, is the intriguing follow-up to the author’s first memoir, inviting readers into the trials of her marriage.