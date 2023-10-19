Author Scott Patrick’s New Book, "Story of Thomas," is a Tale of Truth, Faith, & Hope as a Father & Daughter Attempt to Mend Their Relationship Following a Tragic Loss
Recent release “Story of Thomas,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Scott Patrick, follows a father and daughter who must navigate the world after a harrowing loss leaves them unsure of their futures and relationship. As their emotional challenges grow, a new world that is tied to their own is created, as well as alternate versions of themselves that face their own set of struggles.
Elko, NV, October 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Scott Patrick has completed his new book, “Story of Thomas”: a gripping and heartwarming story of a father and daughter whose grief after a difficult and life-altering loss creates an imaginary world that becomes tethered to their own and could become the key to their healing and ultimately repairing their relationship.
“The emotional and spiritual challenges a daughter and her father face after the tragic loss of their family inspire, create, and transform an imaginary world,” writes Scott. “In this world, Shari, the time-traveling Gypsy, teams up with Thomas to help an innocent boy find his way home. In the real world, Thomas and his daughter, Shari, slowly grow closer to the peace and happiness that were stripped from their lives. Shari escapes into the world she creates through her sketches. These sketches come to life and change the world of imagination, as well as the troubled world that Shari and Thomas must live. It may be that the lines between the real and the imagined are not so hard to cross.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Scott Patrick’s compelling tale is an emotional ride that is sure to leave readers spellbound as Shari and Thomas of both worlds do their best to repair the damage done and help each other through the trials that lay ahead. Thought-provoking and stirring, Scott weaves a beautiful story of a father and daughter’s love that is sure to remain with readers long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Story of Thomas” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors.
