Author Scott Patrick’s New Book, "Story of Thomas," is a Tale of Truth, Faith, & Hope as a Father & Daughter Attempt to Mend Their Relationship Following a Tragic Loss

Recent release “Story of Thomas,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Scott Patrick, follows a father and daughter who must navigate the world after a harrowing loss leaves them unsure of their futures and relationship. As their emotional challenges grow, a new world that is tied to their own is created, as well as alternate versions of themselves that face their own set of struggles.